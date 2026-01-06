Edit Profile
    Hockey Hall of Fame player and longtime Blackhawks executive Bob Pulford dies at 89

    Published on: Jan 06, 2026 3:22 AM IST
    AP
    Hockey Hall of Fame player and longtime Blackhawks executive Bob Pulford dies at 89

    Bob Pulford, a Hockey Hall of Fame player who went on to a lengthy career in the NHL as a coach and general manager, has died. He was 89.

    A spokesperson for the NHL Alumni Association said Monday the organization learned of Pulford's death from his family. No other details were provided.

    A tough, dependable forward, Pulford helped the Toronto Maple Leafs win the Stanley Cup four times during his 14-year stretch with them from 1956-70. The Newton Robinson, Ontario, native was part of the 1967 team that remains the organization's last to win a championship.

    He was picked for five All-Star games and led the league in short-handed goals three times. After recording 694 points in 1,168 regular-season and playoff games, Pulford was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1991.

    Off the ice, Pulford was the first president of the players union, taking part in early collective bargaining and laying the foundation for the modern NHLPA.

    Pulford spent his final two playing seasons with the Los Angeles Kings in the early ‘70s before coaching them for the following five years. He then ran the Chicago Blackhawks’ front office as general manager or senior vice president of hockey operations for three decades from 1977-2007, going behind the bench to coach four times during that span.

    The NHL Alumni Association in a post memorializing Pulford called him “one of the most respected figures in the history of hockey.”

    “Rest in peace, Bob,” the NHLAA said. “Your impact on hockey and on all who had the privilege of knowing you will never be forgotten.”

    NHL: /hub/NHL

    This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

