Hockey India clueless about Pakistan's withdrawal from Junior World Cup, demand for neutral venue rejected: Report

Pakistan has decided to withdraw from the Junior Hockey World Cup, scheduled in Chennai and Madurai, from November 28 to December 28. FIH confirmed the withdrawal on Friday, and a replacement for Pakistan will be announced soon. The Pakistan team during the 2025 Sultan of Johor Cup.(Instagram)

Pakistan were placed with India in a group, which also had Chile and Switzerland. Earlier, Pakistan also withdrew from the Asia Cup, which was held in Rajgir, India, from August 29 to September 7. Bangladesh replaced them in that tournament.

Cross-border tensions have been heightened since the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. India responded with Operation Sindoor, and Pakistan also responded to that with cross-border shelling.

‘We have no information’: Hockey India

Hockey India has revealed that they haven't received any information regarding Pakistan's withdrawal. HI secretary general Bholanth Singh told PTI, "We have no information from FIH that Pakistan has withdrawn. I had a conversation with Pakistan Hockey Federation officials a month-and-a half-back, and they had confirmed their participation."

"What transpired after that I have no knowledge. Our duty is to conduct the best tournament as hosts and hope India wins the title. It is now upto FIH to announce a replacement for Pakistan."

Meanwhile, Pakistan Hockey Federation chief Rana Mujahid also reportedly claimed that controversial incidents during the cricket Asia Cup, played a role in the decision. Indian players refused to shake hands with the Pakistani players in all three of their games.

He reportedly revealed that he urged FIH to find a neutral venue. He said in Lahore, "We have, at the same time, urged the FIH to arrange for a neutral venue to allow us to participate and play our matches in the Junior World Cup as missing out on major events because they are being held in India is hurting our hockey and not helping in the development of our players."

"We have told the FIH how do they expect us to go and play in India when their athletes are not even willing to shake hands in different sports even at neutral venues. FIH says all the events were awarded to India well before the conflict so no one anticipated such a situation," he added.