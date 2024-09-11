'Hockey is my life...': PR Sreejesh drops heartwarming response to PM Modi's letter lauding his storied career

India hockey great PR Sreejesh has said that he will continue to serve the sport and strive to make the country a superpower as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the letter that the latter issued for the 36-year-old. The Prime Minister lauded Sreejesh for his career and expressed confidence in his ability to be "impactful" as the new national junior coach. PR Sreejesh won two Asian Games gold and a bronze along with the two Olympic medals. (PTI)

"Received this heart-warming letter from @narendramodi Sir on my retirement. Hockey is my life and I'll continue to serve the game and work towards making India a power in hockey, the start of which has been made with the 2020, 2024 Olympic medals. Thank You PM Sir for your faith in me," Sreejesh wrote on X.

Sreejesh ended his career after the 2024 Paris Olympics, in which he played a key role in Inddia winning bronze. It was the first time 1972 that India had managed to win a second consecutive Olympic medal in hockey and the bronze they won at Tokyo 2020, where Sreejesh played a key role as well, was their first at the Games since 1980.

Sreejesh's career spanned the arc from when India reached their lowest ebb when they failed to qualify for the 2008 Olympics and finished last at London 2012 to winning successive Games medals. Additionally, he has also won two golds and a bronze at the Asian Games.

Following his retirement, Hockey India retired the No.16 jersey that he wore. It further appointed Sreejesh as the head coach of the junior men's team. "I am sure your work in the new role will be as impactful and inspirational," Modi had written in his letter. "As you call it a day on your playing career, I wish to convey my heartfelt appreciation for your monumental contributions to Indian hockey," Modi wrote in the letter dated August 16.