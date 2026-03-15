India gain a berth but need to bridge a big gap

NEW DELHI: It was their first game against a higher ranked team in the FIH Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Hyderabad. Having achieved their main target of qualifying for the World Cup, the focus was on how India would hold up against England in Sunday’s final. The 0-2 loss and the struggle to find control showed how much the team needs to improve.

The hosts were outplayed by England, the world No.6, with Grace Balsdon (13th minute) and Elizabeth Neal (43rd) the scorers at the GMC Balayogi Hockey Ground. The World Cup will be played in Netherlands and Belgium from August 14-30, giving India the time to improve their speed, fitness and sharpness in penalty corner routines.

The teams to qualify from Hyderabad are England, world No.9 India and Scotland, who beat Italy 1-0 in the third place playoff. Australia, Chile and Ireland made it from the other qualifier in Santiago, Chile. Japan became the last team to qualify based on their ranking.

This was Dutchman Sjoerd Marijne’s first tournament since returning as India women’s team chief coach, having guided them to a brilliant fourth place at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. India didn’t qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

It will be India’s third successive World Cup, after finishing eighth and ninth in 2018 and 2022 respectively. India will need to step it up collectively if they are to do well at the showpiece, given that they struggled even against world No.15 Scotland, drawing 2-2, and scraping 1-0 past world No.19 Italy in the semi-final on Friday.

On Saturday, India held early hopes after earning a penalty corner in the second minute thanks to Navneet Kaur, who was named the Player of the Tournament. However, her drag-flick from the set piece was kept out by England goalkeeper Miriam Pritchard.

The hosts maintained their defensive shape and made some inroads but England were more cohesive and faster. They grew into the game, earning a short corner with two minutes left for the first quarter to end. Balsdon made the most of the opportunity, converting her drag-flick and scoring her fifth goal in the tournament — the joint highest scorer with Uruguay’s Teresa Viana — to give England the lead.

Though India kept asking questions of the England defence, they didn’t really test the England goalkeeper, allowing the visitors to hold on to their advantage at half time.

England controlled the tempo of the game by neatly working the ball and maintaining possession. They eventually doubled their lead courtesy Neal, the midfielder’s effort taking a deflection off a defender and beating India goalkeeper Bichu Devi.

The hosts tried pushing forward in search of a goal that would get them back into the game. But with a comfortable lead, England remained positive in their approach and ensured they didn’t go into a shell to give India an opportunity. It was a free-flowing final quarter where both teams pushed for goals, but without success.

While India (19 to 14) had more circle penetrations and PCs (4 to 2) than England, the Lily Walker-led team were clearly more efficient and clinical in their passing and maintaining structure. The tournament offered a good chance for the team to learn so as to reflect on it before they move on to more testing battles.