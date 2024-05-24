 India men's hockey team loses 1-4 to Belgium | Hockey - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India men's hockey team loses 1-4 to Belgium

ByHT Sports Desk
May 24, 2024 11:35 AM IST

For India, Abhishek (55’) scored the lone goal, while for Belgium, Felix Denayer (22’), Alexander Hendrickx (34’, 60’) and Cedric Charlier (49’) were on target.

The Indian men’s hockey team lost 1-4 against Belgium on Fridayin their second match of the European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24. For India, Abhishek (55’) scored the lone goal, while for Belgium, Felix Denayer (22’), Alexander Hendrickx (34’, 60’) and Cedric Charlier (49’) were on target.

India vs Belgium
India vs Belgium

In the early exchanges, it was Belgium which looked more dangerous; however, they came up against a well-organised Indian defensive unit, which absorbed the pressure well. Just after the halfway mark in the quarter, the Indian team started to go through the gears, pushing Belgium back into their half, with a couple of attacks from the right. With both teams unable to break the deadlock, the first quarter ended 0-0.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Both teams started the second quarter well, matching each other toe to toe in the early exchanges. India earned a penalty corner within the first three minutes of the quarter but were unable to find the back of the net as Harmanpreet’s shot was well-blocked by Belgium goalkeeper. However, with eight minutes remaining, Felix Denayer (22’) gave Belgium a 1-0 lead after he found the back of the net as he found himself in space inside the area and finished from close range. Despite repeated attacks, India were unable to cover the deficit going into half-time.

India started the game aggressively after halftime, but the Belgium defence continued to hold down the fort. The cagey third quarter saw plenty of action on both ends, but it was Belgium which doubled their lead through Alexander Hendrickx (34’) after he successfully converted a penalty corner. At the end of the third quarter, Belgium led India by 2-0.

With 15 minutes left on the clock, India started showcasing urgency. But it was Belgium which extended their lead to 3-0 as Cedric Charlier (49’) scored a fine field goal. With five minutes remaining, Abhishek (55’) found the back of the net. Towards the end of the match, Belgium got a penalty stroke which was successfully converted by Alexander Hendrickx (60’). The match ended with Belgium winning 4-1.

Notably, Jarmanpreet Singh completed 100 international caps during the match against Belgium.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Sports / Hockey / India men's hockey team loses 1-4 to Belgium
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On