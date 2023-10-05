News / Sports / Hockey / India vs China Live Score, Asian Games Women's Hockey Semifinal: Savita Punia-led side eye second straight final
Live

India vs China Live Score, Asian Games Women's Hockey Semifinal: Savita Punia-led side eye second straight final

Oct 05, 2023 12:41 PM IST
India vs China women's hockey semifinal, Asian Games Live updates: Follow all live score and updates as the Savita Punia-led side vie for a place in the final

India vs China Live Score, Asian Games Women's Hockey Semifinal: The Savita Punia-led side stand just two wins away from ending their 41-year-long wait for a second gold medal in women's hockey at the Asian Games. However, the in-form Indian team will have a task cut out when they take on three-time champions China in the semifinal of the Asian Games in Hangzhou. India had come close to end their haitus in the 2018 Jakarta edition of the Games, but had to remain content with a silver after going down in the final. But the present Indian side look favourites to clinch the yellow metal which has eluded them since their win in 1982, the year when women's hockey was introduced in Asiad. India have since won three bronze and two silver medals.

India vs China women's hockey semifinal, Asian Games 2023 Live updates(PTI)

Follow all the updates here:

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the 2023 Asian Games semifinal in women's hockey between India and China in Hangzhou. Stay tuned for more updates!

Thursday, October 05, 2023
