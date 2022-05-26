India vs Indonesia Live Score Asia Cup 2022: Defending champions India eye big win against hosts to keep hopes alive

India vs Indonesia Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: Defending champions India need to beat hosts Indonesia by a huge margin and hope Japan defeat Pakistan in the other Pool A match for advancing to the knockout stage of the Asia Cup. India's fate is currently not in their own hands as a win against lowly Indonesia will not guarantee them a knock-out berth. Japan will have to beat Pakistan to keep India's faint hopes alive. India conceded a last-minute goal to draw 1-1 against Pakistan in their tournament opener before being thrashed by Japan 2-5. India have a goal difference of minus three as against Pakistan's plus 13. If Pakistan lose to Japan, India will have to beat Indonesia by a huge margin to go past their western neighbours in goal difference and advance further in the tournament. Catch Live Updates of the Asia Cup 2022 hockey match between India and Indonesia:

