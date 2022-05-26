Home / Sports / Hockey / India vs Indonesia Live Score Asia Cup 2022: Defending champions India eye big win against hosts to keep hopes alive
Live

India vs Indonesia Live Score Asia Cup 2022: Defending champions India eye big win against hosts to keep hopes alive

  • India vs Indonesia Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: India need to beat hosts Indonesia by a huge margin and hope Japan defeat Pakistan in Pool A game for advancing to the knockout stage.
Updated on May 26, 2022 04:32 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
India vs Indonesia Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: Defending champions India need to beat hosts Indonesia by a huge margin and hope Japan defeat Pakistan in the other Pool A match for advancing to the knockout stage of the Asia Cup. India's fate is currently not in their own hands as a win against lowly Indonesia will not guarantee them a knock-out berth. Japan will have to beat Pakistan to keep India's faint hopes alive. India conceded a last-minute goal to draw 1-1 against Pakistan in their tournament opener before being thrashed by Japan 2-5. India have a goal difference of minus three as against Pakistan's plus 13. If Pakistan lose to Japan, India will have to beat Indonesia by a huge margin to go past their western neighbours in goal difference and advance further in the tournament. Catch Live Updates of the Asia Cup 2022 hockey match between India and Indonesia:

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 26, 2022 04:31 PM IST

    India vs Indonesia Live Score: India's hopes rest on big win over hosts

    If Pakistan lose to Japan, India will have to beat Indonesia by a huge margin to go past their western neighbours in goal difference and advance further in the tournament.

  • May 26, 2022 04:28 PM IST

    India Vs Indonesia Hockey Asia Cup Live Score: Japan lead against Pakistan

    Japan are currently leading 3-2 against Japan in the last quarter of Pool A game.

  • May 26, 2022 04:22 PM IST

    India vs Indonesia Hockey Live Score

    After recording a draw against Pakistan, India paid for its inexperience and profligacy with Asian champions Japan soundly thrashing them 5-2. With a draw and a loss, India are placed third in Pool A behind Japan (6 points) and Pakistan (4 points).

  • May 26, 2022 04:20 PM IST

    India Vs Indonesia Live Score, Asia Cup 2022 

    India at the moment find themselves in a tricky spot. A win against Indonesia will not guarantee India a knock-out berth. Japan will have to beat Pakistan to keep India's faint hopes alive.

  • May 26, 2022 04:14 PM IST

    India vs Indonesia Asia Cup 2022 Live: Hello and Welcome! 

    With their chances of advancing to the knockout stage hanging by a threat, India are in the hunt for a big win against hosts Indonesia. They need to record a big win and hope Japan defeat Pakistan in the other Pool A match. Stay tuned for live updates!

