India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs SA live online and on TV

India will take on South Africa in the classification match at FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on Saturday. Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian team have failed to qualify for the knockout rounds and are fighting for a better rank vis-a-vis other participating teams. They routed Japan 8-0 in their previous match and will look to continue the domination with another win.

Against Japan, India converted five penalty corner into goals which was a major improvement from previous outings. Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored two goals and seems to be finding his match-winning form finally, albeit a bit too late. Nonetheless, Graham Reid-coached side will look to build on the positives and sign off from the tournament with a last hurrah.

South Africa are ranked No. 14 in the world while India is at the No. 6 position. Going by rankings, Tokyo-olympics bronze medallist India should not find it very tough to emerge victorious but they are not going to get the win on a platter either.

