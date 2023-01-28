Home / Sports / Hockey / India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs SA live online and on TV

India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs SA live online and on TV

hockey
Updated on Jan 28, 2023 12:54 PM IST

India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details, match timing and venue.

India will take on South Africa in the classification match at FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on Saturday(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

India will take on South Africa in the classification match at FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on Saturday. Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian team have failed to qualify for the knockout rounds and are fighting for a better rank vis-a-vis other participating teams. They routed Japan 8-0 in their previous match and will look to continue the domination with another win.

Against Japan, India converted five penalty corner into goals which was a major improvement from previous outings. Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored two goals and seems to be finding his match-winning form finally, albeit a bit too late. Nonetheless, Graham Reid-coached side will look to build on the positives and sign off from the tournament with a last hurrah.

ALSO READ: Hockey World Cup: Germany, Belgium set up a final date

South Africa are ranked No. 14 in the world while India is at the No. 6 position. Going by rankings, Tokyo-olympics bronze medallist India should not find it very tough to emerge victorious but they are not going to get the win on a platter either.

Here are the live streaming details

When will the India vs South Africa Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match take place?

The India vs South Africa Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will take place on Saturday, January 28, 2023

Where will the India vs South Africa Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs South Africa Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be played at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

What time will the India vs South Africa Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs South Africa Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

The India vs South Africa Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be on broadcast on the Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India.

Where can I watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

The live streaming of India vs South Africa Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. FanCode will also be streaming the matches in India for free.

Topics
hockey world cup harmanpreet singh india vs south africa
