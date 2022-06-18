Indian women beat Tokyo finalists Argentina
- The women win a penalty shootout after holding their higher-ranked rivals 3-3 in regulation time; Indian men lose their penalty shootout to Netherlands.
The Indian women's hockey team played its heart out to beat newly crowned Pro League champions Argentina in the first match of the two-leg tie in Rotterdam on Saturday. After the teams ended 3-3 in regulation time, India defeated the world No 2 outfit 2-1 in the penalty shootout through goals from Neha and Sonika. Lalremsiami (4th) and drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur (37th, 51st) scored for India in regulation time while Agustina Gorzelany (22nd, 37th, 45th) hit a hat-trick for Argentina.
India exerted pressure on their opponents at the start and Lalremsiami scored by deflecting a Deep Grace Ekka pass. India rode on the momentum and effected a circle penetration in the opening minutes of the second quarter but couldn't find a way to extend their lead. Argentina counter-attacked and earned a penalty corner and Gorzelany didn't miss the opportunity to equalise. Playing her 100th international, Neha made a brilliant run in the 30th minute and earned a penalty corner but India couldn't convert.
In the third quarter, the Argentines made a circle penetration to earn a penalty stroke. Gorzelany converted to help Argentina go 2-1 up. However, the Savita Punia-led side fought back and earned a penalty corner with Gurjit Kaur slotting in the goal to level the scores at 2-2. In the final minute of the third quarter, Gorzelany converted another penalty corner, handing Argentina a 3-2 lead.
India kept up the pressure and Gurjit converted a short corner to help level scores.
The second match of the double header will be played on Sunday.
India men lose to Netherlands
The Indian men’s team lost 2-2 (1-4) in a penalty shootout to table-toppers Netherlands at the same venue, in what was their penultimate game of the nine-team competition. An incredible fightback saw India win a point from a thrilling 2-2 draw against the hosts in regulation time after goals from Dilpreet Singh (22nd) and Harmanpreet Singh (60th) helped them equalise twice.
However, the hosts added a bonus point from a 4-1 shootout win with their experienced goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak keeping the Indian attackers at bay.
Their second match will be played at the same venue on Sunday.
