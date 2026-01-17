Islanders looking to continue road roll against

The New York Islanders will be shooting for an Alberta sweep when they continue their seven-game road trip Saturday afternoon against the Calgary Flames.

The Islander are coming off a 1-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday in which they were dominated in the final two periods but claimed a surprise victory thanks to Anthony Duclair's late power-play goal and a scintillating 35-save performance from goaltender Ilya Sorokin.

Not that Sorokin, who recorded his league-high fifth shutout of the season, was about to claim any credit.

"I think it was a great game defensively and the discipline was good, just two penalty kills," Sorokin said. "We were fighting every minute and we had a chance on the power play and we scored, and luck was on our side. ... It's a big win against a big team."

The Islanders are proving themselves to be a big deal, too. New York is on a 4-1-1 run that has moved the team into second place in the Metropolitan Division standings.

It is something to build upon with three outings remaining on the road swing.

Not only was it New York's first shutout win in Edmonton since Game 1 of the 1983 Stanley Cup Final, in which Billy Smith made 35 saves in a 2-0 victory, the night featured the team's first power-play goal in six games.

"We talk about the power play each and every day and how we can improve on it," Duclair said. "Those are the types of games we need to bury our chances. We're not getting too many calls our way, so when we do get an opportunity we want to make sure we capitalize."

The Flames return home after ending a five-game road trip with a 3-1 comeback victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

Although the Blackhawks are far from an offensive juggernaut, the Flames kept them in check after surrendering the opening goal before the three-minute mark.

"It's important that we play a certain style of game. We were more like ourselves," coach Ryan Huska said. "We haven't been great on the road in regards to results we're getting this year, but hopefully this is a step in the right direction we can build off when we head home."

Calgary, which won two of three games to finish the trip after dropping the first couple of outings, will now play five straight home games, and eight of nine at the Saddledome.

A playoff spot will require a huge push for the club that is closer to the bottom of the league standings than a wild-card position, but the Flames even with trade rumors rampant regarding a few key veterans, notably defenseman Rasmus Andersson are holding out hope this performance serves as a springboard.

After all, Calgary not only limited opposition chances, but scored on the power play for the fourth time in two games and also was perfect on the penalty kill. To top it off, the eventual game-winning goal by captain Mikael Backlund was the club's seventh short-handed marker, which is tied for tops in the NHL.

"Our special teams were really good, both ways," Backlund said. "I saw some highlights while I was waiting and there was big blocks by the corps. Everybody stepped up and it's a big win going home."

Field Level Media

