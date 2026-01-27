Kalinga Lancers reclaim men’s HIL crown

NEW DELHI: The Kalinga Lancers have been almost unstoppable this Hockey India League (HIL). During the league stage, the Bhubaneswar-based team lost just one of their seven games to top the standings. They beat Ranchi Royals 2-1 last Saturday in Qualifier 1. The Arthur van Doren-led outfit did an encore in Monday’s final as they defeated the Royals 3-2 Bhubaneswar to clinch the trophy the second time after winning in 2017.

Premier drag-flicker Alexander Hendrickx scored a brace (4th, 27th) and Dilpreet Singh’s (25th) field goal helped the Lancers win. Araijeet Singh Hundal (9th) and skipper Tom Boon (59th), the top-scorer of the tournament with 19 goals, scored for the Royals.

Both teams started by creating an array of circle entries. The Lancers were awarded back-to-back penalty corners (PC) as Hendrickx converted the chance with a powerful flick.

However, the lead lasted only a few minutes as the Royals equalised with an impressive field goal when Yashdeep Siwach lobbed the ball from the left wing to find Hundal, who brilliantly controlled the ball before driving home the equaliser.

The second quarter saw the Lancers turn the game on its head with two goals. The Royals were showing attacking intent but the Lancers won a series of PCs to ensure the Royals were confined to their own half. Although Hendrickx’s drag-flick was initially saved by Royals goalkeeper Suraj Karkera, Dilpreet was quick to pounce on the rebound and slotted in.

Two minutes later, Lancers were awarded another PC. This time Hendrickx unleashed a powerful flick into the top right to increase their lead.

The third quarter saw Royals have more possession. In the 36th minute, Royals won a PC but Boon’s flick was stopped by the rushers. Royals continued to attack but couldn’t beat the Lancers’ defence, who were happy to hold a deep line.

The final quarter saw Royals go all out in search of goals. Lancers keeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak was in incredible form as he made three big saves, including a spectacular one with his stick in the 54th minute.

The Royals found a goal from a PC following a perfectly-placed low drag-flick by Boon with a minute left on the clock. But the equaliser eluded them.

Toofans bag bronze

Earlier, Hyderabad Toofans, who had finished runners-up last year, clinched third place, defeating HIL GC 4-3. Player of the Tournament Amandeep Lakra (30th, 53rd) bagged a brace with Nilakanta Sharma (24th) and Jacob Anderson (33rd) also getting on the scoresheet for the Toofans. Sam Ward (14th, 52nd) and Kane Russell (55th) scored for HIL GC.