Kerala govt announces 2 crore cash award to hockey stalwart PR Sreejesh

The Kerala government on Wednesday announced a ₹two crore cash award for Indian hockey stalwart, P R Sreejesh. A Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took a decision in this regard, a CMO statement said. PR Sreejesh celebrates after India won the men's hockey bronze medal match(PTI)

"P R Sreejesh, who was a member of the Indian hockey team that won a bronze medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics, will be given a cash award of ₹two crore," it said.

Hailing from Kerala, Sreejesh bid adieu to the game following his starring role as a goalkeeper in the country's second consecutive Olympic bronze at the just-concluded Paris Games.