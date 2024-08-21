 Kerala govt announces ₹2 crore cash award to hockey stalwart PR Sreejesh | Hockey - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
Kerala govt announces 2 crore cash award to hockey stalwart PR Sreejesh

PTI |
Aug 21, 2024 07:30 PM IST

PR Sreejesh ended his illustrious career with his second consecutive Olympic medal.

The Kerala government on Wednesday announced a two crore cash award for Indian hockey stalwart, P R Sreejesh. A Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took a decision in this regard, a CMO statement said.

PR Sreejesh celebrates after India won the men's hockey bronze medal match(PTI)
PR Sreejesh celebrates after India won the men's hockey bronze medal match(PTI)

"P R Sreejesh, who was a member of the Indian hockey team that won a bronze medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics, will be given a cash award of two crore," it said.

Hailing from Kerala, Sreejesh bid adieu to the game following his starring role as a goalkeeper in the country's second consecutive Olympic bronze at the just-concluded Paris Games.

Kerala govt announces 2 crore cash award to hockey stalwart PR Sreejesh
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
