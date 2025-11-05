Not giving up: Shamsher eyes India return via HIL

Graham Reid had shocked the Indian hockey ecosystem four years ago when he had selected a six-match old Shamsher Singh over the much more experienced Akashdeep Singh for the Tokyo Olympics. Shamsher Singh. (HI)

The former India chief coach had a lot of faith in the attacking midfielder’s skill and speed. And the gamble had paid off as the boy from the border village of Attari in Punjab helped India win an Olympic hockey medal after a gap of 41 years.

Having displayed his usefulness upfront with a knack of creating goals or earning penalty corners (PC), Shamsher became the side’s lynchpin, cementing his spot in the Indian team to win medals at every major competition since then including the 2024 Paris Olympics.

But the 28-year-old has now fallen out of favour with the selectors. With new players like the highly rated Rajinder Singh or Raj Kumar Pal among others emerging in the midfield, two-time Olympic bronze medallist Shamsher has lost his spot in the squad. Not just that, he recently was not even selected for the 33 core probables for the ongoing national camp in Bengaluru.

“It is the selection committee’s decision. They want to give chances to youngsters. I will just do what is in my hands and continue playing hockey which is my passion. I will continue working hard, focus on my game,” said Shamsher, who has played 111 matches for India.

“There’s always outside noise. (India chief coach) Craig (Fulton) just told me to keep practicing. Of course, it is disappointing. But I can only control what is in my hands. I will do what I can at my level. I will try and perform in the (Hockey India) League (HIL).”

Shamsher’s creativity, ability to find openings and make incisive passes were his strengths. But perhaps the selectors now feel his abilities have diminished a bit.

Simultaneously, the RP Singh-led selection committee is keen on infusing young blood into the team, keeping in mind the World Cup and Asian Games next year in addition to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics where they are eyeing gold having won two successive bronze medals. Youngsters like Rajinder and Raj Kumar have not only delivered on the domestic scene but also at the international level with the latter playing a crucial role in last year’s Olympics.

But what comes in Shamsher’s aid is his experience, using which he can reignite that spark, the creativity that helped him bulldoze through the seniors to solidify his place in the team. But Shamsher hasn’t given up yet and is still hopeful of making a return to the Harmanpreet Singh-led squad.

“We should always be hopeful. Only then can we play well. The main focus is to polish my skills further and I think I can do better. I will analyse my game, see the areas where I can better my game, perhaps do more in the attack. The main thing is that I keep my fitness at a level where I can perform well,” said Shamsher, who is a DSP with Punjab Police.

Hockey India League

A product of the Surjit Singh Hockey Academy, Shamsher is eyeing the HIL to showcase his skills from where he can make a return to the Indian team. First rusher Amit Rohidas is perhaps the best example of a player whose career was resurrected by the HIL.

After playing a few games for India in 2013-14, the Odisha player was dropped and out of reckoning for three-and-a-half years. But Rohidas’ title winning campaign in 2017 helped the 32-year-old make a comeback to the Indian team in 2017. He has not looked back since.

Shamsher was retained by Delhi SG Pipers and will look to ply his trade in the second edition of the revamped league that will be held from January 3-26 in Chennai, Ranchi and Bhubaneswar. The seasoned midfielder will also look to change the fortunes of the franchise which finished eighth and last in the 2024-25 season without a single win in 10 matches.

“Last time, we had some issues. Many foreign players backed out just before the league started which compromised our plans and strategy. Many players played out of positions. But this time everything is sorted,” said Shamsher.

“We are going to make improvements in PC conversion, make defence our strong point, perform well and try and win this time. Also, many of our youngsters have gained experience and have played matches under Sree bhai (junior India coach PR Sreejesh). We will benefit from that.”