Patnaik unveils 2023 World Cup logo

The logo for the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup was unveiled by Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik here on Thursday. The World Cup, the second edition in Odisha which also hosted the event in 2018, will be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29.

The state of Odisha is the official partner for the 15th World Cup which will be organised by Hockey India. India’s largest hockey stadium, with a capacity of 20,000, is being built in Rourkela.

“We are thrilled that there will be two venues this time - Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. The 2018 FIH Men's World Cup gave us all memories that we still cherish to this day and the 2023 FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup will be even more exciting and unforgettable,” said Patnaik. Also present at the event was international hockey federation (FIH) president Narinder Batra.

Last August, at an event to felicitate the India men’s team which won bronze and the women who finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, Patnaik had announced that Odisha would continue to sponsor India teams for another 10 years. At that event, the players were given ₹10 lakh each and every member of the support staff got ₹5 lakh. In 2018, Odisha had signed a five-year ₹100 crore deal with Hockey India.