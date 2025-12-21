Search
Sun, Dec 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Red Wings soar past Capitals in opener of home-and-home set

Reuters |
Updated on: Dec 21, 2025 01:59 am IST
Red Wings soar past Capitals in opener of home-and-home set
Red Wings soar past Capitals in opener of home-and-home set

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WSH-DET/RECAP

The Detroit Red Wings drew first blood in ‍a home-and-home situation with the Washington Capitals as they earned a 5-2 road victory on Saturday afternoon.

John Leonard, James van Riemsdyk, Elmer Soderblom, Moritz Seider, and Dylan Larkin all scored for the victorious side, while John Gibson stopped 24 of the 26 shots he faced en route to his seventh consecutive winning start.

Aliaksei Protas and Martin Fehervary both tallied ⁠and Logan Thompson made 37 saves for ⁠the Capitals.

Detroit broke the ice in the opening moments of the contest, ⁠as Leonard buried his first goal as a member of the Red Wings just over a minute in.

van Riemsdyk took advantage ‍of an ‌advantageous bounce off the backboards and placed it between the legs of Thompson to double up ​Detroit's lead less than two minutes into the second period.

Just moments after missing a golden opportunity, Soderblom swiftly got his revenge as he stretched the Red Wings' lead to 3-0 with 14:05 left in the second period.

Seider made it 4-0 with 9:55 left in the second as he stole the puck at his own blueline and stormed down on a breakaway, before ripping a wrist shot high over the blocker ​of Thompson.

Protas ⁠finally solved Gibson just 31 seconds after Seider's goal as he sent his shot flying into the top ⁠shelf to cut the deficit to 4-1.

Detroit looked set to extend the ‌lead as DeBrincat came down all alone on a breakaway, but Thompson denied the sniper's backhanded attempt with 15:49 left in the contest.

Washington got the game ​back within reach with 11:30 remaining as Martin Fehervary spun around and fired his shot into the back of the net.

Jakob Chychrun sent his shot ‍into a wide-open net just ‍over a ⁠minute later, but it was instantly waived off for goaltender interference. The call on the ice stood following an unsuccessful coach's challenge from the Capitals.

Larkin added an empty-net goal to seal the victory.

These two teams will return for the second half of the home-and-home set on Sunday.

Field Level ‌Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Sports / Hockey / Red Wings soar past Capitals in opener of home-and-home set
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On