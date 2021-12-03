Six-time champions Germany thrash India, march into final

“You can never rule out Germany till the last minute. They are a world class side, especially at this level,” Graham Reid had said on the eve of India’s semi-final at the Junior Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar.

Germany not just proved the India chief coach right but also showed why they are six-time champions as they completely outclassed the hosts and defending champions 4-2 to march into the final on Friday evening.

The most successful team in the history of the tournament will vie for a seventh title when they take on 2005 champions Argentina, who edged past France 0-0 (3-1) via a shootout in the other semi-final, in the summit clash on Sunday. Germany had beaten Argentina 3-2 in the group stage.

A look at the statistics will tell you that there was a vast gap between India and Germany, who were relentless. By half-time the damage had been done. The European team was leading 4-1 with 55 per cent possession, had penetrated India’s circle 16 times to five of the hosts and had 10 shots on goal to India’s meagre two. This was despite a couple of close chances that the reigning EuroHockey junior champions missed due to lapses in Indian defence.

The Germans went full-press from the start, creating chances regularly with Erik Kleinlein missing an easy chance as goalkeeper Prashant Chauhan handed an open goal to the forward, who put it wide. The Indian goalie came good in a following penalty corner, kicking the ball out but that didn’t help as Kleinlein (15th) put Germany in the lead through another short corner.

Germany kept the pressure on the hosts, playing in India’s half to attack relentlessly in the second quarter, cutting through the Indian midfield and defence with long passes. They wasted more chances but didn’t have to repent as Phillip Holzmueller (21st) doubled the lead. Germany seemed unstoppable as skipper Hans Mueller (24th) made it 3-0.

India were finally able to open their account using a quick counter-attack as Rahul Kumar Rajbhar’s reverse flick was slammed in by forward Sudeep Chirmako (25th).

Germany too counter-attacked within the next few seconds to earn a penalty corner which in turn was converted into a stroke due to a foul. Christopher Kutter (25th) had no difficulty in extending Germany’s lead and dominance to 4-1.

It was only one-way traffic in the first half, in favour of the white shirts. The Indian defence, which came together solidly against Belgium in the quarter-final on Wednesday, was crumbling before a ruthless German forward line and scoreboard pressure.

The Germans used quick passes to flummox the Indian midfield which consequently threw the defence in disarray allowing Germany to create more chances, making easy passing look spectacular due to India’s lack of interception.

German forwards slowed down in the second half, realising their comfortable lead, wasting time. India looked more energetic, maintained more possession and created more chances in the second half, especially the third quarter, but the ticking clock became India’s enemy. Manjeet failed to connect an easy chance which could have led to a comeback when German goalkeeper Anton Brinckman came out aggressively. He failed and with it died India’s hopes.

Boby Singh Dhami, who was brought in as an alternate player to replace the injured Maninder Singh, scored a consolation goal in the last minute.

It still isn’t over for India, who will be playing France in the bronze medal playoff on Sunday. France had beaten India 5-4 in the tournament opener.