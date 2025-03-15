When hockey scripted India’s first World Cup triumph in 1975

The sweltering March sun beat down on Kuala Lumpur that day, and 70,000 voices braving the heat roared in unison, a mix of passion and anticipation. India’s victorious hockey team after winning the World Cup by beating Pakistan in the final at Kuala Lumpur. (Santosh Guptra/HT Archives)

At the centre of it all, Ajit Pal Singh stood tall, under the Malaysian sky holding the gleaming trophy aloft. The image was to become a symbol of one of the most cherished moments in Indian sport.

India were World Cup hockey champions at last! Exactly 50 years ago, India scripted a priceless feat in Kuala Lumpur, not just for the sport but for the nation as a whole. It was India’s first-ever World Cup title in any team sport.

The moment of glory came when the number of nations affiliated to the international hockey federation (FIH) had reached the three-figure mark (now 140), and in an era when European nations West Germany and Netherlands had ended the domination of India and Pakistan by winning the preceding Olympics (1972) and World Cup (1973).

Coming eight years before India’s first such honour in cricket, the coveted title was finally secured in the golden jubilee year of the erstwhile Indian Hockey Federation (IHF). Now, the golden jubilee of that victory is being celebrated in the centenary year of the Indian hockey body (now Hockey India).

But the road to success was far from smooth. There were twists and turns, close calls, administrative chaos and moments of self-doubt. To top it all, the weather. One-third of the matches had to be abandoned, rescheduled or shifted to any of the four venues – another uniqueness of the KL World Cup – due to the elements.

India faced the weather’s wrath twice. They led 1-0 against West Germany with 45 minutes played but fading light amid wet weather forced a replay three days later. Then, in the semi-final against Malaysia, only nine minutes of play was possible due to torrential downpour. Still, India won both the crucial encounters, a proof of the Ajit Pal-led team’s tenacity.

There was also a piece of bizarre history created when the Pakistan-New Zealand match was moved after half-time to another venue miles away. Pakistan scored a goal on each pitch to win 2-0.

With the weather often showing no mercy, the Malaysian Hockey Federation turned to the Bomohs, the local traditional medicine men who were sought out to keep the rain away! Subsequently, thankfully, both the semi-finals and medal matches were played under a clear sky. The MHF collected 60% of the gates (RM1,38,852/-) in the last two ‘sunny’ days.

The hosts shone beyond expectation, creating nationwide interest in the sport. It eliminated defending champions Netherlands from the medal race, beating them 2-1 in the last pool match in a scintillating show. The players had to be escorted out of the venue as the excited fans invaded the pitch.

Pushed to the brink of elimination after a shock defeat to Argentina, India on their part tamed the reigning Olympic champions West Germany 3-1 in their last pool match to top the pool.

Malaysia’s unexpected run ensured that India and Pakistan would avoid each other in a global semi-final for the first time in seven years. But it also meant that there would be three Asian teams in the semi-finals, the only time this has happened in either the World Cup or the Olympics.

The India-Malaysia semi-final was a superhit, with packed stands and a single day record revenue of RM63,253, which was RM7,800 more than even the final. India doused the Malaysian fire – they took the lead twice – before engulfing them with substitute Aslam Sher Khan’s penalty corner conversion in the dying moments. He became an instant hero; his feat lives in the hearts and in minds of many even to this day.

While Pakistan had a full day’s rest before the March 15 final, the Indians had been engaged in a protracted contest (70 minutes full time followed by 30 minutes extra time) in the semis the day before the title clash. It didn’t prevent the team from producing a performance for the ages while their adversaries were dealt injury blows – Shahnaz Shaikh was sidelined while Samiullah Khan was injured in a robust Varinder Singh challenge early in the match. Zahid Sheikh (17th min) gave Pakistan the lead while Surjit Singh (44th) equalised before Ashok Kumar’s 51st minute strike proved the winner.

India’s KL campaign endured no major injuries despite the hectic, trying and somewhat unacceptable schedule. The team was well primed for the final after enduring one ordeal after another in the campaign. In Pakistan, stood a vaunted adversary, but skill, tenacity, determination, fitness and an undying spirit came together for India to script a momentous triumph in Indian sport.

The writer is co-author, March Of Glory: The story of India’s 1975 World Cup Hockey Triumph