Auckland, With goals firmly set on returning to the elite FIH Pro League next season, the Indian women's hockey team is determined to make a positive start to its campaign in the FIH Nations Cup against a tricky USA here on Monday. With Pro League berth at stake, Indian women eye positive start against USA

The India women's team was relegated from the elite FIH Pro League to the second-tier Women's FIH Hockey Nations Cup, following its last-place finish in the 2024–25 season, where it managed only 10 points from 16 matches.

The winner of the eight-nation FIH Nations Cup will be promoted to the Pro League next year.

Captained by Salima Tete, India will open their Pool A campaign against the United States before facing Japan on June 16 and Uruguay on June 18.

Pool B includes hosts New Zealand, Chile, Korea and France.

India will look to make a strong start in the pool stage and build momentum heading into the knockout rounds, scheduled to take place on June 20 and 21.

Going by world rankings, India will head into the match as favourites. India are placed ninth in the FIH rankings as against USA's 12th place.

The tournament also offers valuable international exposure against quality opposition as the Indian team continues its preparations for major events this year, including the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup and the Asian Games.

Notably, India head into the tournament on the back of a competitive four-match tour of Australia, where they showcased impressive character against one of the world's strongest teams on their home turf.

After suffering a narrow defeat in the opening encounter, the Indian side bounced back in emphatic fashion to register victories in the next two matches before Australia won the final game, resulting in the friendly series ending in a 2-2 draw.

The tour offered several encouraging signs for the Indian camp, with the team demonstrating resilience under pressure, tactical discipline across all phases of play and a potent attacking threat.

The performances reinforced the progress made by the squad in recent months and provided valuable momentum heading into the FIH Nations Cup, the first major assignment of an important international season away from home.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, the Indian women team's chief coach Sjoerd Marijne expressed confidence in the squad's preparation and mindset.

"The Australia tour was an excellent preparation for us. We were pleased with the way the players responded to challenges, adapted to different situations and competed against a top-quality side. The results gave the group confidence, but more importantly showed that we are moving in the right direction as a team. Now our complete focus is on the Nations Cup and making the most of this opportunity," he said.

Marijne further stressed on the importance of maintaining composure in a tournament where every game carries significance.

"In tournaments like this, small moments often make the biggest difference. We need to remain disciplined, stay united as a team and make the most of our opportunities.

"The objective is not only to achieve good results but also to continue building a strong foundation for the future. We know the expectations are high, and the players are motivated to give their best for the country."

India's Pool stage fixtures :

June 15: India vs United States – 4:15 AM

June 16: India vs Japan – 6:30 AM

June 18: India vs Uruguay – 4:15 AM.

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