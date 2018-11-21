India vs Australia: Indian fans at Gabba can’t get enough of Virat Kohli - Watch

Indian captain Virat Kohli has a special bond with Australia. It is here, in the summer of 2012, that the precocious young talent from Delhi finally came of age and signalled his intent at becoming one of the best of his times. Since then Virat Kohli has plundered runs aplenty across all formats down under and has been a darling of the fans.

Kohli’s presence even at practice draws huge number of fans from the Indian diaspora as they gather catch a glimpse of their favourite cricketer. The euphoria surrounding Kohli was visible during India’s tours down under in 2014, the ICC World Cup in 2015 and the limited overs tour of 2016.

With the Indian run machine back in Australia, fans are having a field day trying to soak in as much as they can. Before the start of play at the Gabba, Kohli took out time sign a few autographs and posed for a few photographs with the fans in the stand it just made their day.

Captain Kohli with a heart-warming gesture before the start of game at The Gabba #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/KPANHQ78FT — BCCI (@BCCI) November 21, 2018

Kohli has had a great record in Australia individually but this time his focus is clearly on winning the Test series for India. No Indian team has ever managed to win a Test series down under in so many years and the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner has opened up a great opportunity for Kohli and his team.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 14:13 IST