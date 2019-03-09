India vs Australia: Virat Kohli joins Michael Bevan in elite list after Ranchi ton

India skipper Virat Kohli added a fresh feather into his already illustrious cap as he took his career average past 60 after scoring his 41st ODI ton in the third match of the series against Australia at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on Friday.

Australia now trail 1-2 in the five-match series as they recorded a convincing 32-win in Ranchi. The visitors had earlier lost the first two matches in Vizag and Nagpur respectively.

Also Read: MS Dhoni will be rested for the last two ODIs - Sanjay Bangar

Courtesy of his latest ton, Kohli’s ODI batting average jumped to 60.08 and this is the highest that he has reached in his illustrious career thus far. The swashbuckling Indian right-hander is now only behind Australian great Michael Bevan in this illustrious list who reached 62.1 in his 102nd innings.

Only Bevan and Kohli’s average is above 60 now with respect to this particular list and at the third spot goes to Windies legend Viv Richards, who touched 56.8 average in his 100th ODI innings.

62.13 (102nd innings): Michael Bevan (AUS)

60.08 (217th innings): Virat Kohli (IND)

56.88 (100th innings): Viv Richards (WI)

56.73 (108th innings): Hashim Amla (SA)

54.90 (107th innings): Michael Hussey (AUS)

54.56 (192nd innings): AB de Villiers (SA)

Despite Kohli’s heroics in the chase, Australia managed to outplay India by 32 runs to stay alive in the series. Adam Zampa led the bowling charge with three wickets including the prized scalp of India captain Kohli, for 123, to help dismiss the hosts for 281 in 48.2 overs while chasing 314 in Ranchi.

Also Read: Statistical highlights of Ranchi ODI – Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch set records

Fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Jhye Richardson also took three wickets each and combined to wipe off the Indian tail after Kohli’s second successive ton gave the tourists a scare. Kohli, who hit a match-winning 116 in the second ODI, smashed 16 fours and a six during his 95-ball knock before being bowled off Zampa’s leg-spin googly for 123.

First Published: Mar 09, 2019 10:57 IST