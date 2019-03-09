India vs Australia: Statistical highlights of Ranchi ODI – Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch set records

Australia beat India by 32 runs in the third one-day international in Ranchi on Friday to keep the five-match series alive.

Fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson and leg-spinner Adam Zampa took three wickets each to dismiss the hosts for 281 in 48.2 overs. Australia made 313-5 in their 50 overs.

India lead the series 2-1. The fourth ODI is on Sunday in Chandigarh.

Here’s a look at the statistical highlights from the match -

- Virat Kohli became the 12th ODI skipper to score 4000 ODI runs during his innings of 123 runs off 95 balls. The India skipper is the fourth Indian after MS Dhoni (6641), Mohammad Azharuddin (5239) and Sourav Ganguly (5104) to reach the milestone. Kohli is the fastest (63 innings) to achieve 4000 ODI runs as captain surpassing AB de Villiers (77 innings).

- Virat Kohli has scored the second most number (eight) of centuries against Australia. Sachin Tendulkar leads the list with nine centuries.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia: MS Dhoni will be rested for the last two ODIs - Sanjay Bangar

- Aaron Finch, who scored 93 runs off 99 balls, recorded 1000 international runs as captain. The opening batsman is the 16th Australia to reach the milestone.

- Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja, who strung an opening partnership of 193 runs, recorded Australia’s first 100-run opening stand in 9 innings. It is the third best opening stand for Australia against India in India and the best partnership for any wicket in Ranchi.

- Usman Khawaja, who scored 104 runs off 113 balls, notched his maiden ODI century in ODIs.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Mar 09, 2019 10:04 IST