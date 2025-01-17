Kreider scores tiebreaking goal in 3rd period and Rangers rally for 5-3 win over Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Artemi Panarin scored twice, Chris Kreider got the go-ahead goal with 9:38 left and the New York Rangers rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday night. HT Image

Reilly Smith tied it 3-all with a short-handed goal 28 seconds into the third period for the Rangers, who had been 0-17-1 this season when trailing after two. Arthur Kaliyev also scored as New York improved to 4-0-2 in its past six games.

Igor Shesterkin made 28 saves, and Sam Carrick had two assists in the third.

Matias Maccelli scored twice to lead Utah, and Barrett Hayton assisted on both goals. Karel Vejmelka stopped 20 shots but Utah dropped its third straight at home and was handed its 10th loss in 12 games.

Maccelli scored on a wrist shot 61 seconds in and poked in the puck later in the first for a 2-1 lead.

Logan Cooley’s power-play goal 57 seconds into the second put Utah in front 3-2.

The Rangers rallied each time. Panarin and Kaliyev scored first-period equalizers after Maccelli’s goals. Smith evened it again when he beat Vejmelka with a snap shot from long distance.

Panarin added an empty-netter with 37.1 seconds left.

Shesterkin took a long shot at the empty net from the top of his crease but missed wide with 1:33 remaining. Takeaways

Rangers: Allowing early goals in each of the first two periods put New York in a tough spot before the third-period rally.

Utah: Maccelli’s first goal was Utah’s fastest to open a home game and second-fastest overall this season. Key moment

With the score tied 3-all, Carrick won the puck back to Kreider off a faceoff in the offensive zone. His 14th goal, deflected by a defender's stick, sent the Rangers to their third victory in four road games. Key stat

Utah and New York combined for 19 total goals in their two meetings this season. Up next

Both teams are back in action Saturday night. New York hosts Columbus, while Utah hosts St. Louis.

