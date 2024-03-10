 Malik gives Karachi last-ball win over Lahore to keep alive playoff hopes in Pakistan Super League - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Malik gives Karachi last-ball win over Lahore to keep alive playoff hopes in Pakistan Super League

Malik gives Karachi last-ball win over Lahore to keep alive playoff hopes in Pakistan Super League

AP |
Mar 10, 2024 12:35 AM IST

Malik gives Karachi last-ball win over Lahore to keep alive playoff hopes in Pakistan Super League

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Shoaib Malik hit a boundary off the last ball to give Karachi Kings a three-wicket victory in a must-win game against two-time champion Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League on Saturday.

HT Image
HT Image

The win kept alive Karachi's hopes of a place in the playoffs with eight points from nine games. Lahore was already eliminated, beating only Quetta Gladiators and losing seven games in the absence of injured spinner Rashid Khan.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

With three runs needed off the last delivery, Malik (27 not out) drove fast bowler Zaman Khan’s low full toss through point to guide Karachi to a winning 179-7 in a tense finish.

Lahore had posted 177-5 on the back of half centuries from Abdullah Shafique (55) and Fakhar Zaman (54) after Karachi captain Shan Masood won the toss and chose to field.

Masood’s decision to demote himself to No. 3 after struggling as an opener in his first season as Karachi skipper paid off as the opening pair of James Vince (42) and Tim Seifert (36) provided a confident start of 59.

But Lahore came back strongly when fast bowler Tayyab Abbas (2-23) got the big wicket of Kieron Pollard (3) and Seifert was run out after a major misunderstanding with Malik.

Irfan Khan scored a brisk 35 off 16 balls with six boundaries before Lahore skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi (1-37) knocked back his middle stump in the penultimate over. Zaman conceded just five runs off his first five balls but Malik stayed calm to seal the game for host Karachi off the final delivery.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now! Catch all the Latest WPL Schedule 2024 and Live score along with WPL Points Table, IPL Schedule and WTC related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On