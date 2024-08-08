Antim Panghal's sister taken by cops in Paris for using wrong Olympic accreditation; wrestler, entourage to be deported

Indian wrestler Antim Panghal has invited big worries for herself in Paris after she got knocked out from the women's 53 kg wrestling event. Antim and her entourage will be deported from Paris after her sister Nisha used the wrestler's accreditation to enter the Olympic Games Village. Antim Panghal likely to be deported from Paris(PTI)

After she crashed out of Paris Olympics, Panghal went to the hotel, where her designated coach Bhagat Singh and actual coach Vikas, who is also her coach, were put up.

She handed over her official accreditation to her younger sister Nisha for collecting her personal belongings from the Games Village and was caught by security.

Nisha was detained by Paris police, she was taken into custody, and the authorities questioned her before releasing her after some time. However, following the incident, Antim's accreditation was cancelled, and she will be deported back to India alongside her entourage.

The IOA also released an official statement on the matter,“Indian wrestler Antim Panghal and her support staff to be flown back from Olympics following disciplinary breach in Paris.”

The worries didn't stop there for Antim as her personal support staff Vikas and Bhagat allegedly travelled in an inebriated state in a cab and refused to pay the fare after which the driver called the cops. "We are fighting fire as of now," said an IOA source. "We have a bad situation at hand, our security officer is dealing with the situation," the official source added.

Antim suffered a crushing 0-10 defeat at the hands of her Turkish opponent Yetgil Zeynep in the women's 53kg event. She was later knocked out of the event. Despite the defeat, Antim had a last ray of hope of getting another chance only if Zeynep qualified for the final, Antim would have a shot at repechage, but it didn't happen.

Her hopes of remaining in contention for a bronze medal via repechage were also dashed after Zeynep lost to Annika Wendle of Germany in the quarterfinals.

Antim, a World Championships bronze medallist, was one of the first Indian athletes to gain an Olympic quota as he qualified for the category in which Vinesh Phogat used to compete in the past.

However, her debut campaign didn't last long as she was outclassed in 101 seconds in the first round.

The Turkish wrestler emerged victorious by virtue of "Technical Superiority" where she had a clear 10-point lead over her Indian opponent.

Zeynep was in complete control as she first pinned Antim for two points, followed by another two and then performed a double flip to get four points.

She completed the rout with another two points when the referee stopped the bout leaving Antim in tears.