Arshad Nadeem breaks down in tears after defeating Neeraj Chopra with Olympic-record breaking throw to win javelin gold

Arshad Nadeem scripted history on Thursday as he clinched gold in the men's javelin throw final at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. He is the first Pakistani athlete to bag an individual Olympic gold. Nadeen registered an Olympic record throw of 92.97m, and even crossed the 90m mark in his final throw. Arshad Nadeem celebrates after winning gold with a record-breaking throw.

Nadeem began with a first attempt of 91.79m, and then threw 92.97m, which got him gold. Then in his sixth attempt, he reached 91.79m. After clinching gold, Arshad was seen going towards the spectators, as he celebrated with some Pakistani fans, possibly his family members. He was covered in the national flag and was seen crying.

Also Read | How did India perform on Day 13 of Paris Olympics 2024? Check full results

Here is the video:

India's Neeraj Chopra, who was also the defending champion, got silver with a best throw of 89.45m, which came in his second attempt. He also struggled with four consecutive foul throws. His first and third throws were invalidated by red flags and his final three attempts were also fouls. Grenada's Anderson Peters got bronze with a best throw of 88.54m.

Speaking after Neeraj's silver medal effort, his father told ANI, "Everyone has their day. Today was Pakistan's day. But we have won silver, and it is a proud thing for us. I think his groin injury had a part in his performance. He has won silver for the country. We are happy and proud. All the youths will get inspired by him."

Meanwhile, Neeraj's mother said, "We are very happy. For us, silver is also equal to gold. The one who got the gold is also like our son. He was injured, so we are happy with his performance. I will cook his favourite food."

After Neeraj’s silver, India’s medal tally stands at five. Manu Bhaker won two shooting medals; two bronze in mixed team and individual. Meanwhile, Swapnil Kusale also got a shooting bronze. On Thursday, the men’s hockey team defeated Spain to bag a bronze medal.