How did India perform on Day 13 of Paris Olympics 2024? Check full results

Day 13 saw India increase its medal tally as fans celebrated the success of Neeraj Chopra and Indian men's hockey team. He managed 1.87m more than what he got at the Tokyo Olympics but it wasn't enough as he got silver. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem scripted history with a record throw of 92.97m and also crossed the 90m mark again with his final throw to get gold. He also became the first individual gold medalist from Pakistan at the Olympics. Silver medallist Neeraj Chopra of India reacts,(REUTERS)

Speaking after Neeraj's silver, his father said, "Everyone has their day. Today was Pakistan's day. But we have won silver, and it is a proud thing for us. I think his groin injury had a part in his performance. He has won silver for the country. We are happy and proud. All the youths will get inspired by him."

Meanwhile, Neeraj's mother said, "We are very happy. For us, silver is also equal to gold. The one who got the gold is also like our son. He was injured, so we are happy with his performance. I will cook his favourite food."

Meanwhile, the men's hockey team defeated Spain 2-1 to win bronze in Paris, and it was a perfect fairytale career end for PR Sreejesh. In wrestling, Aman Sehrawat cruised into the semis, but then lost to Japan's Rei Higuchi and will now fight for bronze. Meanwhile, Anshu Malik lost her women's 57kg round of 16 bout and it has been confirmed that she will now fight for bronze through repechage.

Results-

Hockey:

India beat Spain 2-1, win men's bronze medal

Athletics

Jyothi Yarraji came 4th in women's 100m hurdles repechage round, out of semis contention

Neeraj Chopra wins silver in men's javelin final with best throw of 89.45m

Wrestling

Aman Sehrawat wins men's 57kg freestyle Round of 16 and quarterfinal bouts by technical superiority

Aman Sehrawat loses men's 57kg freestyle semi-final to Rei Higuchi, to fight for bronze

Anshu Malik loses 2-7 to USA's Helen Maroulis in women's 57kg round of 16, misses out on repechage