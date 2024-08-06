Asli cheez abhi baaki hai: Neeraj after making javelin final

Bengaluru: Neeraj Chopra needed just one throw to sail into the final. It was one of intent and throwing down the gauntlet. A season’s best of 89.34m in his first attempt saw the 26-year-old reigning Olympic and world champion comfortably top the qualification for the August 8 final javelin at the Paris Olympics. Neeraj Chopra during the javelin throw qualification round in Paris on Tuesday. (PTI)

This is the second straight Olympics that Chopra has topped the qualification round. Chopra’s personal best stands at 89.94m, which also happens to be the national record.

The other Indian in the fray, Asian Games silver medallist from Odisha Kishore Jena – whose best attempt stood at 80.73m – couldn’t make the 12-man final. The qualification standard was set at 84.00 and the 12 best performers found a spot in the final.

The has to be among the most high-quality qualification rounds with five of the 12 finalists posting their season’s best throws. As things stand, the final looks stacked and set for fireworks.

Neeraj’s Czech rival – Jakub Vadlejch, who has a personal best of 90.88, figures in the mix. Vadlejch, much like Neeraj, pulled off a one-and-done throw of 85.63 to wrap up his qualification. Another of Neeraj’s rivals, Germany’s Julian Weber, logged an 87.76m attempt. Pakistan’s Nadeem Arshad, who was placed in Group B alongside Neeraj too managed an automatic qualification with a season’s best throw of 86.59m. Arshad’s personal best stands at 90.18m.

It’s rare for an Indian to be a favourite for gold at a track and field event, but the reigning world champion’s ability to switch gears and touch peak performance at the biggest events, is what makes him truly extraordinary.

“The mindset and situation of a qualification and final are completely different. You have to just focus on the fact that you’ve had a good start and now you put in your best preparation towards the final. My goal was to qualify with a good throw in the qualification and attempt to do it in one throw itself,” Neeraj told reporters, “I try to make my best throw in the first attempt but it doesn’t always work that way. Things can go wrong sometimes. But it feels good to have a good throw in qualification. It was in fact my best throw in a qualification round. You gain a lot of confidence and motivation. Others also seem to be in good form. Whoever has achieved automatic qualification are in good form. I want to be a lot more prepared for the final than I was today.”

Chopra said his adductor is feeling better. He had pulled out of the Ostrava Golden Spike meet in Czechia last month as a precautionary measure. “The final is going to be in the evening session so it’s going to be colder. I try to keep it (adductor issue) in mind and warm up well. It’s better now.”

Chopra’s friend and on-field rival Weber spoke of spending time together with the Indian at the Games Village. “We talked a lot. He’s calm, and in good shape.Yesterday (Monday) we were at the gym together. I always enjoy meeting him. He’s a good friend. We’re good guys, the javelin guys, we’re always travelling on the road together.”

In Paris, Chopra is bidding to do what no Indian athlete has ever done before – win two successive Olympic gold medals. India so far has only three medals to show from this edition of the Games – all of them bronze – with curtains coming down on the Olympics in less than a week’s time.

He may have had a great qualification round to kick off things in Paris, but Chopra doesn’t want to get ahead of himself just yet

“This was about getting into the final. Asli cheez abhi baaki hai.”