Australian rider provisionally banned from Tokyo Olympics

  • The governing body said Jamie Kermond returned a positive A-sample for a metabolite of cocaine following a test conducted by Sport Integrity Australia on June 26.
AP |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 09:05 AM IST

Equestrian Australia said Wednesday it had provisionally suspended a member of the Olympic show jumping team over a positive test for cocaine.

The governing body said Jamie Kermond returned a positive A-sample for a metabolite of cocaine following a test conducted by Sport Integrity Australia on June 26.

It said Kermond was banned from competing at the Tokyo Olympics but had the right to have his B-sample analyzed.

The 36-year-old Kermond was expected to make his Olympic debut at Tokyo.

The Australian Olympic Committee said in a statement that it was aware of Kermond's provisional suspension and that its selection committee would meet to consider his status on the team.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
