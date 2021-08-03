Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Belgian drag-flicker Hendrickx takes Tokyo by storm
olympics

Belgian drag-flicker Hendrickx takes Tokyo by storm

Hendrickx, who scored three of Belgium’s five goals on Tuesday to take his total tally to 14 in Tokyo—way ahead of Australia’s Blake Grovers, who has six—is simply adding more layers to his stature as the world’s finest drag flicker.
By Avishek Roy, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 11:16 PM IST
Exclusive
Belgium's Alexander Hendrickx(AP)

Belgium’s Alexander Hendrickx is on a rampage in Tokyo.

He came into the quarterfinal against India, with 11 goals, more than anyone else in Tokyo 2020, and proved yet again his ability to change the game with a single shot—the drag flick.

Hendrickx, who scored three of Belgium’s five goals on Tuesday to take his total tally to 14 in Tokyo—way ahead of Australia’s Blake Grovers, who has six—is simply adding more layers to his stature as the world’s finest drag flicker. If Belgium, the world champions, now become Olympic champions, it will be because of Hendrickx’s fearsome ability to score.

“I have already flicked thousands of balls in my life, so I don’t think too much about it and don’t take any pressure,” Hendrickx said after the match. “I focus on myself and my technique and try not to get bothered by the opponent or the situation. I know where I am going to put it.”

At the 2016 Rio Games, Hendrickx was yet to become the force he is now, and was in the reserves. Belgium lost to Argentina partly because of poor penalty corner conversion.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IND vs ARG Women's Hockey SF Match Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for javelin throw final with first attempt of 86.65m

Tokyo 2020: Tamyra Mensah-Stock caps debut with women's freestyle gold

“That was the turning point for me,” he said. “It was nice to see the guys taking medals but on the other side not being able to play was heart-breaking. I told myself I never want to be a reserve player again, so I worked really hard on my hockey and drag flicks and I am really proud that I could guide the team to the final today.”

ALSO READ | Tokyo Olympics 2020 Full Coverage

A team man, Hendrickx was pointed to the well-oiled penalty corner machinery of his team as the reason for his flood of goals.

“In penalty corners, you have to strive for perfection at each step—in the injection, with the stop, and only then comes the flick,” he said. “I score only when everything comes together.”

Belgium coach Shane Mcleod, who has been with the team since 2015 and seen Hendrickx’s transformation, said that with the drag-flicker has an intimidating effect on opposing teams because of his speed and accuracy.

“In the last four-five years, he's committed a massive amount of his time to develop his craft, and you can see it now,” Mcleod said. “I cannot exaggerate the amount of work and effort that goes into something that he appears to make so simple.”

By the time Belgium came into the world championship in Bhubaneswar in 2018, Hendrickx was ready. He finished the tournament as the top goalscorer with seven goals. In Tokyo, he is looking even more unstoppable.

“He is really world-class and with him being there we know that we always have a chance,” said teammate Briels Thomas. “It was very tense today in the middle but he makes it look so easy.”

Belgium’s Alexander Hendrickx is on a rampage in Tokyo.

He came into the quarterfinal against India, with 11 goals, more than anyone else in Tokyo 2020, and proved yet again his ability to change the game with a single shot—the drag flick.

Hendrickx, who scored three of Belgium’s five goals on Tuesday to take his total tally to 14 in Tokyo—way ahead of Australia’s Blake Grovers, who has six—is simply adding more layers to his stature as the world’s finest drag flicker. If Belgium, the world champions, now become Olympic champions, it will be because of Hendrickx’s fearsome ability to score.

“I have already flicked thousands of balls in my life, so I don’t think too much about it and don’t take any pressure,” Hendrickx said after the match. “I focus on myself and my technique and try not to get bothered by the opponent or the situation. I know where I am going to put it.”

At the 2016 Rio Games, Hendrickx was yet to become the force he is now, and was in the reserves. Belgium lost to Argentina partly because of poor penalty corner conversion.

“That was the turning point for me,” he said. “It was nice to see the guys taking medals but on the other side not being able to play was heart-breaking. I told myself I never want to be a reserve player again, so I worked really hard on my hockey and drag flicks and I am really proud that I could guide the team to the final today.”

ALSO READ | Tokyo Olympics 2020 Full Coverage

A team man, Hendrickx was pointed to the well-oiled penalty corner machinery of his team as the reason for his flood of goals.

“In penalty corners, you have to strive for perfection at each step—in the injection, with the stop, and only then comes the flick,” he said. “I score only when everything comes together.”

Belgium coach Shane Mcleod, who has been with the team since 2015 and seen Hendrickx’s transformation, said that with the drag-flicker has an intimidating effect on opposing teams because of his speed and accuracy.

“In the last four-five years, he's committed a massive amount of his time to develop his craft, and you can see it now,” Mcleod said. “I cannot exaggerate the amount of work and effort that goes into something that he appears to make so simple.”

By the time Belgium came into the world championship in Bhubaneswar in 2018, Hendrickx was ready. He finished the tournament as the top goalscorer with seven goals. In Tokyo, he is looking even more unstoppable.

“He is really world-class and with him being there we know that we always have a chance,” said teammate Briels Thomas. “It was very tense today in the middle but he makes it look so easy.”

Please sign in to continue reading

  • Get access to exclusive articles, newsletters, alerts and recommendations
  • Read, share and save articles of enduring value
Sign In
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alexander hendrickx tokyo olympics india at tokyo olympics tokyo olympics 2021 ht exclusive
TRENDING NEWS

Floating like a butterfly, stinging like a bee

Woman does push-ups while wearing lehenga. Watch viral clip

11 things to know about Gurjit Kaur whose goal secured Olympic semis spot

Man saves mama turtle's unborn babies by performing C-section
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP