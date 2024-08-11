Chopra just met somebody who was extraordinary on the night: Coe

Paris: As the men’s javelin final unfolded on a dazzling mid-week evening inside the massive Stade de France arena, World Athletics president Sebastian Coe had a rather tricky seat in the house. Seated alongside officials of the Indian athletics association, those from the Pakistan federation were not too far away either. India's javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra poses for a picture with his silver medal against the iconic backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. (Doordarshan Sports- X)

“There was some, as we could say in America, bragging rights,” Coe said.

Pakistan and Arshad Nadeem won it on that particular night, hurling a massive throw of 92.97m to grab the gold as the defending Tokyo champion of India took the silver with 89.45m. We’re too used to seeing Chopra finish among the top two over the last three years, but a 1-2 podium finish for Pakistan and India in an athletics event at the Olympics is as rare as it comes.

“Having Indian heritage, I know what that means in both those countries and that wasn’t lost on me the other night. And I think it’s fantastic. It’s absolutely fantastic, also because it was a sumptuous competition,” Coe said.

One that not only shattered the Olympic record but also massively sailed past the mark that was enough to win gold in Tokyo. Chopra did it with a throw of 87.58m. Coe, who comes from the same university — Loughborough University — in which Chopra spent a few months training in this Olympic cycle, recalled a conversation he had not too long ago with the Indian.

“He (Chopra) gave me a distance that he thought he could win with (in Paris). He just met somebody on the night who was just, well, extraordinary,” Coe said. “And, look, if you’d said to Chopra that you will throw 89 meters in an Olympic final, I think he probably would’ve taken it.”

Chopra was happy for Nadeem, who delivered a first athletics gold for Pakistan at the Olympics. The Indian had done the same three years ago for India in Tokyo, changing the perception of athletics in the country and raising its popularity. An Indian and a Pakistani taking gold in two consecutive Olympics and finishing 1-2 in the same final is just the kind of global presence World Athletics believes it is increasingly heading towards.

“I hope it exemplifies what I’ve been saying about the sport moving more global in both track and in field, at pretty much the same pace. And it’s very, very good for athletics. And in South Asia,” Coe said.

Coe, the cricket fan, reiterated World Athletics’ big ambitions for India to tap into as a market and as a talent hub.

“India is an important market for us. It really is. In trying to help the sport at a regional level as well,” Coe said. “I’m a big cricket fan. So, it’s great to know that young people are talking about athletics now as well. And recognising that cricket is not the only game in town. That too has been very important.”