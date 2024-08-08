India vs Spain hockey bronze-medal match live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ESP Paris Olympics fixture

Their dreams of winning a gold for the first time in 44 years may have been dashed, but the Indian hockey team would look to match their performance from Tokyo three years ago and win a medal when it takes on Spain in the Paris Olympics 2024. Harmanpreet Singh and Co. have been nothing but dominant during their run to the third-place finish. They beat Argentina, New Zealand and the mighty Australia, and lost to Belgium via a narrow 1-2 margin to reach the quarterfinal. In the knockout against Great Britain, India won a thrilling penalty shootout to secure their place in the semi-final. India vs Spain hockey bronze-medal match live streaming: India have a shot at winning bronze and matching their feat in Tokyo three years ago.(PTI)

Against Germany, despite the absence of ace defender Amit Rohidas due to a controversial red card, India played thrilling hockey and went toe-to-toe versus the reigning world champions, and only fell behind in the last six minutes of the match.

Nonetheless, a medal can really boost India's run at the Paris Olympics, marred by bad luck and as many as 6 fourth-place finishes. With India having last won a medal at the games on August 1, all eyes will be on the hockey team to break the lull and give the entire Indian contingent reasons to cheer and veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh a perfect farewell from international hockey.

Here are the live streaming details of the India vs Spain Paris Olympics 2024 bronze medal match:

When will the India vs Spain Paris Olympics 2024 bronze medal match take place?

The India vs Spain Paris Olympics 2024 bronze medal match will take place on August 8, Thursday.

What time will the India vs Spain Paris Olympics 2024 bronze medal match take place?

The India vs Spain Paris Olympics 2024 bronze medal match will start at 5:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Spain Paris Olympics 2024 bronze medal match be played?

The India vs Spain Paris Olympics 2024 bronze medal match will be played at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Paris

Where to watch the India vs Spain Paris Olympics 2024 bronze medal match be played?

The India vs Spain Paris Olympics 2024 bronze medal match can be watched live on Sports18

Where to watch the live streaming of India vs Spain Paris Olympics 2024 bronze medal match?

The India vs Spain Paris Olympics 2024 bronze medal match can be followed live on Jio Cinema.