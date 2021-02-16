IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Olympics / Indian table tennis players look to shake off rust ahead of Tokyo Olympics qualifiers
Sharath Kamal Achanta of India competes against Maharu Yoshimura of Japan during day two of the ITTF-Asian Table Tennis Championships at Among Raga Stadium.(Getty Images)
Sharath Kamal Achanta of India competes against Maharu Yoshimura of Japan during day two of the ITTF-Asian Table Tennis Championships at Among Raga Stadium.(Getty Images)
olympics

Indian table tennis players look to shake off rust ahead of Tokyo Olympics qualifiers

  • Anxious for competition amid the pandemic, stars like Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will begin Olympics-focused build-up with the Table Tennis national championships.
READ FULL STORY
By Avishek Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:04 PM IST

India’s top table tennis players geared up for their first competition in a year as the national championships started in Panchkula with the women's event on Monday. The players though will get little time to assess their performances. Immediately after the nationals, they will leave for Doha to take part in the world qualification event for the Tokyo Olympics scheduled from March 14-17. It will be followed by the Asian Olympic qualifier, also at the Qatari capital, from March 18-20.

They will also play in two World Table Tennis (WTT) tournaments in Doha from Feb 28, which will help shake off the rust before the Tokyo qualification events.

World No. 32 Achanta Sharath Kamal, 38, explained what lay ahead.

“The next six weeks are going to be very tough for all of us. We start off with the nationals and then go to Qatar and enter a bio-bubble in which we will stay for a month and play the Tokyo Olympics qualifiers,” he said.

Sharath, who has featured in three Olympics, hasn’t played for almost a year and the challenge would be to quickly get into the groove. Post lockdown, the top players were in a 42-day national camp from October, but that can hardly make up for a lack of competition. Sharath’s last international competition was Oman Open in March last year where he won the singles title.

“Even injury hasn’t stopped me from not playing for so long. I don’t know in what shape I am in. Don’t know what exactly I can expect from the nationals. I will just go, I prefer to take it one match at a time.

“Fitness is not a worry because all of us have worked very hard. We never had so much time to work on fitness. But the basic thing is how sharp we are,” said the multiple times Commonwealth Games medallist.

The winner of a record nine national singles titles in not sure this time.

“The preparation has been more for the Olympic qualifiers. If a national title comes along, it will be good as it will give me confidence. The competition in domestic meets is very high. G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Amalraj and Manav Thakkar have been doing really well in recent years.”

Sathiyan and Desai have been able to get some competition. World No 37 Sathiyan played in leagues in Poland and Japan and Desai in European leagues.

“Compared to other international players, the Indians are still at a far end when it comes to playing matches. Japan, Germany and France were having full-fledged league matches. But it is good that the senior nationals are being held before the qualifiers. We will have five weeks of competition and that will help,” said Sathiyan.

The men’s competition will begin from Feb 20.

The senior nationals this time have been restricted to singles events. Manika Batra is the women’s top seed with reigning champion Sutirtha Mukherjee seeded second. “There are 239 players in the women's event and RT-PCR tests were conducted today. All came negative,” Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) secretary, MP Singh, said.

“We’re holding the tournament in a bio-secure bubble. We held the state championships first and now the senior nationals so that players can get some matches before the Olympic qualifiers. We will be holding cadet, sub-junior, junior and youth events one after another in Indore from Feb 26 to March 16 in a bio-bubble,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo olympics 2021 achanta sharath kamal
Close
File image of boxing gloves.(REUTERS)
File image of boxing gloves.(REUTERS)
olympics

Olympic boxing qualification events canceled, postponed

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:03 PM IST
The International Olympic Committee said Tuesday plans were changed because of “current challenges to international travel and related restrictions in many countries” during the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Olympics organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori announces his resignation at a meeting with council and executive board members at the committee headquarters in Tokyo.(AP)
Olympics organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori announces his resignation at a meeting with council and executive board members at the committee headquarters in Tokyo.(AP)
olympics

Tokyo organisers could choose new president this week: report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:18 AM IST
Local organisers need to "urgently" pick a new president with just five months left to prepare for the Games amid the COVID-19 pandemic and are setting up a selection committee made up of an equal number of men and women, the group's chief executive Toshiro Muto said last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sandeep Kumar holds the national record of 3:55.59 secs in the 50km race walk .(HT Photo)
Sandeep Kumar holds the national record of 3:55.59 secs in the 50km race walk .(HT Photo)
olympics

Quelling lockdown blues, race walker trio makes Tokyo cut

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:53 AM IST
  • At the National Open Race Walking Championships in Ranchi, Kumar and Goswami showed great resolve to not only book Tokyo Olympics berths, but also shatter the national records.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo, the Olympic rings for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 pass by on a barge by tugboats off the Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo.(AP)
File photo, the Olympic rings for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 pass by on a barge by tugboats off the Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo.(AP)
olympics

Navdeep, Arvind win gold to secure quotas for Tokyo Paralympic Games

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 04:13 PM IST
Overall, India has claimed 17 medals including nine gold, with four of them coming on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mary Kom trains.(Mary Kom/Instagram)
Mary Kom trains.(Mary Kom/Instagram)
olympics

Tokyo Olympics rules will make it a 'different experience', feel athletes

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:28 PM IST
“This Olympics will be a different experience for sure,” said boxing legend Mary Kom, bronze medallist at the London Olympics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Yoshiro Mori, President of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organising Committee.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Yoshiro Mori, President of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organising Committee.(REUTERS)
olympics

Reports: Mori to resign Tokyo Olympics over sexist remarks

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 03:14 PM IST
  • The move follows his sexist comments about women more than a week ago, and an ensuing and rare public debate in Japan about gender equality. They also come just over five months before the Olympics are to open.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(FILES) This file photo taken on July 24, 2019 shows president of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games organising committee, Yoshiro Mori, delivering a speech during a ceremony to unveil the one-year countdown clock for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. - Tokyo 2020 Games chief Yoshiro Mori has apologised and said he may have to resign after sparking a sexism row by claiming women "have difficulty" speaking concisely, a Japanese daily said on February 4, 2021. (Photo by Toshifumi KITAMURA / AFP)(AFP)
(FILES) This file photo taken on July 24, 2019 shows president of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games organising committee, Yoshiro Mori, delivering a speech during a ceremony to unveil the one-year countdown clock for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. - Tokyo 2020 Games chief Yoshiro Mori has apologised and said he may have to resign after sparking a sexism row by claiming women "have difficulty" speaking concisely, a Japanese daily said on February 4, 2021. (Photo by Toshifumi KITAMURA / AFP)(AFP)
olympics

Tokyo Olympics chief apologises, but refuses to resign over sexist comments

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:32 AM IST
The 83-year-old Mori, a former Japanese prime minister and head of the Tokyo organising committee, acknowledged that his comments that women board members talked too much were "inappropriate" and against the Olympic spirit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee (TOGOC) President Yoshiro Mori(AP)
Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee (TOGOC) President Yoshiro Mori(AP)
olympics

Tokyo Olympics chief says he may resign as furore grows over sexist comments

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:19 AM IST
On social media, Mori's comments caused an immediate furore. The hashtag "Mori, please resign" was trending on Twitter in Japan on Thursday morning and some users on the platform were already calling on sponsors to pressure the Tokyo organising committee into dropping him from the top post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wearing face masks walk and ride past an Olympics decoration installed along a street in Tokyo.(AP)
People wearing face masks walk and ride past an Olympics decoration installed along a street in Tokyo.(AP)
olympics

Right to protest rule could see Olympics face unique challenge

By Sharda Ugra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:14 AM IST
  • Rule 50 is one of the 61 rules in the Olympic Charter, and specifically it is rule 50.2 which may turn up frequently in 2021, its pot constantly on stir and simmer. The rule says: “No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee (TOGOC) President Yoshiro Mori (L) and CEO Toshiro Muto speak to the media after a video conference with IOC President Thomas Bach at the TOGOC headquarters in Tokyo, Japan January 28, 2021.(REUTERS)
Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee (TOGOC) President Yoshiro Mori (L) and CEO Toshiro Muto speak to the media after a video conference with IOC President Thomas Bach at the TOGOC headquarters in Tokyo, Japan January 28, 2021.(REUTERS)
olympics

Tokyo Olympic organisers say no doubts from partners about Japan's games

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Tokyo 2020 Olympic organising committee president Yoshiro Mori said Thomas Bach, the head of the International Olympic Committee, had asked Tokyo officials for an update on Japan's vaccination roll-out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks near a banner of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.(AP)
A man wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks near a banner of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.(AP)
olympics

Column: Athletes can get in line for vaccines like everyone

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:30 PM IST
  • Listen to Olympic officials, and it's almost a certainty. Thomas Bach made that clear Wednesday when he vowed that the Olympics would be staged in July and that this time there is no back up plan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IOC President, Thomas Bach, hosts the first Executive Board meeting for 2021 at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland.(REUTERS)
IOC President, Thomas Bach, hosts the first Executive Board meeting for 2021 at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland.(REUTERS)
olympics

IOC says speculating on Tokyo Olympics is damaging athletes

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:29 AM IST
The International Olympic Committee and organizers in Japan have repeatedly insisted there is no Plan B for the Tokyo Games, which were already postponed by one year during the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man wearing a face mask to help protect himself from the coronavirus runs near plaques in honor of 1964 Tokyo Olympics Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 600 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)(AP)
A man wearing a face mask to help protect himself from the coronavirus runs near plaques in honor of 1964 Tokyo Olympics Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 600 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)(AP)
olympics

IOC, Tokyo Olympics to unveil rule book for beating pandemic

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:49 AM IST
The rollout at Olympic headquarters in Switzerland is planned for Feb. 4, with Tokyo likely to present on Feb. 5.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Neeraj Chopra.(PTI)
File image of Neeraj Chopra.(PTI)
olympics

Need high-intensity meets to prepare for Tokyo: Neeraj Chopra

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:31 AM IST
  • Currently, in the training camp in Bhubaneswar, Chopra is eyeing a return to action at the Federation Cup on March 15.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wrestlers participate in the 65th Senior Men Free Wrestling Championship at Noida Stadium.(ANI Photo)
Wrestlers participate in the 65th Senior Men Free Wrestling Championship at Noida Stadium.(ANI Photo)
olympics

Wrestlers glad as competition resumes, eye Olympic berths

By Avishek Roy
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:32 AM IST
  • For the 250-odd participants, it was a new lifeline. They had people cheering for them from the stands but repeated appeals for wearing masks and social distancing had no takers. There were no marked zones, no bio-secure area for wrestlers and coaches in the indoor arena.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP