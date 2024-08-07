India's appeal of no use, Vinesh Phogat won't get Olympic medal as disqualification will stand: World wrestling chief

The global body for wrestling, United World Wrestling's (UWW) chief Nenad Lalovic, said nothing could be done about Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics. The Indian wrestler was disqualified after she failed the weigh-in (mandatory for every wrestler at the start of every match day) on Wednesday. Vinesh was hours away from taking on USA's Sarah Hildebrandt in the historic gold medal bout in the women's 50kg wrestling. She would have been India's first female wrestler to compete in the Olympic final but the 29-year-old was found 100gm overweight than the permissible limit, which stripped her of a medal finish. India's appeal of no use, Vinesh Phogat won't get Olympic medal as disqualification won't be revoked: UWW chief(REUTERS)

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had filed an appeal with the global governing body United World Wrestling to reconsider the decision to disqualify Phogat. "Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning," the IOA said in a statement.

IOA president PT Usha said Vinesh Phogat's disqualification was "very shocking", adding that the team was providing Phogat with "all medical and emotional support".

UWW chief Lalovic, however, doused all hopes. "I have nothing against that (India's appeal) but I know the outcome," he told Indian reporters in Paris. "I don't see anything that can be done. It is the competition's rules and I really don't think it is possible (to overturn the decision)," he added.

Lalovic highlighted the international wrestling rule, which disqualifies any wrestler from the competition after he or she fails the weigh-in. "We have to respect the rules. The Rules are rules. I feel very sorry for her. She was overweight by a very small margin. The Weigh-in process is public, all the athletes are there. It's impossible to let someone who doesn't pass the weigh-in, participate," he informed.

‘Impossible to give Vinesh silver’

When asked if it was possible to consider Vinesh for the silver medal as she had won all her bouts after passing the weigh-in on Tuesday to reach the finals, the wrestling body chief said it was "impossible" as the rules do not allow that.

"Impossible (To give her the medal because she reached the final). Because the brackets are changing, everything is changing. And anyway, the rules are rules. Everybody who goes to the continues, they know they have a second weighing in the next day."

Lalovic also quashed the possibility of a relaxation in Vinesh's case as the Indian was only 100gm overweight. "If we allow this 100 gm, there will be a request for another 100 gms," he said.