India’s wait for hockey gold continues with loss to Germany but hopes for Olympics bronze alive

Indian men's hockey team's dream of ending a 44-year-old wait to enter an Olympic final remained unfulfilled after a 2-3 defeat to Germany in the semi-finals at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday. In Tokyo, the Manpreet Singh-led team had ended India's 41-year-old wait for an Olympic medal in hockey by winning bronze with a 5-4 victory against Germany. Three years later, the same opposition inflicted a painful defeat against Harmanpreet Singh's Indian men's hockey team to book a spot in the final against the Netherlands and extend India's long wait for hockey gold at the Games for another four years at least. The last time India advanced to the final was in 1980. That, incidentally, was India's last hockey goal medal (8th) at the Olympics. Indian players dejected after losing the men's hockey semi-final to Germany at Paris Olympics

The Germany vs Netherlands final will take place on August 8 (Thursday). India, on the other hand, will go into the bronze medal match against Spain on the same day.

India started the match perfectly, applying immense pressure on the German defence. The result showed in India earning their first penalty corner as early as the second minute of the match. But captain Harmanpreet Singh's below-par conversation rate became a cause of concern for India as it took them seven attempts (four of them from rebound) to finally convert a penalty corner into a goal to draw first blood. Credit must also be given to the German defence, who applied double-rusher tactics to narrow Harmanpreet's drag flick angle.

India dominated the first quarter in every department. The Germans hardly penetrated the circle, but things changed drastically after the first 15 minutes. Germany came roaring back in the second quarter. They got a penalty corner in the third minute, and Gonazo Peillat, the former Argentine Olympian, scored the equalizer from the rebound.

India had the chance to take the lead back from a counter-attack, but Abhishek's shot went wide. The easiest chance, however, was squandered by the experienced Lalit Upadhyay in the 23rd minute. He had a clear shot at goal, but his poor first touch allowed the ball to bounce a bit more than expected, which carried his stroke way above the goalpost.

India paid the price for wasting chances as Germany applied pressure to earn their third penalty corner of the match. The absence of star defender Amit Rohidas, who is also the Indian side's first rusher, was felt dearly as Peillat once again had a free flick at the goal, evading the Indian defenders. The ball was destined for the goal, but it hit Jarmanpreet Singh's foot, resulting in Germany getting a penalty stroke. Christopher Ruehr made no mistake to put Germany in the lead at halftime.

India's attacking instincts were once again in full show after the break. They managed to get four more penalty corners within no time but none of them found the back of the net. Harmanpreet either found the foot of the defenders or the German goalkeeper became his biggest hurdle.

After 10 failed attempts, India finally decided to use a variation. Harmanrpeet Singh drilled it towards Sukhjeet instead of going for the goal, and the youngster got the most important deflection to put India on level terms.

India's coach, Craig Fulton, would be most disappointed by the way India played the last and the most crucial quarter. There were multiple mistakes in the mid-field that never allowed India to build a coordinated attack. Captain Harmmanpreet's costly mistake inside the circle not only cost India a penalty corner but also handed the mistake to Germany.

The Indian defence somehow managed to evade a goal from the next two penalty corners but a superb field goal from Marco Mitcau in the 57th minute sucked the wind of India's challenge.