'Is it a crime to ask for one Physiotherapist': Vinesh Phogat tweets responding to media report

Vinesh has been in great form in the run up to the Games. She has won gold medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the 2018 Asian Games.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 09:52 AM IST
File Photo of Vinesh Phogat.

Vinesh Phogat, one of India's strongest medal contenders at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, reacted sharply to a media report on Thursday as she tweeted about her request for a physiotherapist to accompany India's women wrestlers.

Vinesh, who will represent India in the women's freestyle wrestling's 53kg category, posted a photo of the news report on Twitter and wrote,"Is it a crime to ask for one Physiotherapist for four women wrestlers when there are instances of one athlete having multiple coaches/ Staff? Where is the balance?We have asked for a Physio long back and not at the last moment as reported."

She also won the yellow metal at the Asian Championships in Almaty in the run up to the Olympics.

