JSW Inspire kits take center stage at 2024 Paris Olympics

As the Paris 2024 Olympics approach, the spotlight is not only on India’s exceptional athletes but also on their striking new JSW Inspire sports kits. These kits are more than just athletic wear - they embody national pride and are crafted with cutting-edge technology to support peak performance. The JSW Inspire kits are designed with several advanced features to enhance athletic performance. Neeraj Chopra(JSW)

Stretchable Material: The fabric conforms to the athlete’s body, offering a custom fit that maximizes range of motion

Anti-Static Properties: These provide comfort by reducing static cling

Air Vents: Strategically placed vents facilitate airflow and heat dissipation, helping athletes manage the heat

Anti-Microbial Properties: The kits prevent unpleasant odors and fabric degradation

Drytech+ Technology: This moisture-wicking feature draws sweat away from the skin to the garment's surface, accelerating evaporation and keeping the skin cool and dry, thus reducing chafing and irritation.

Overwhelming Response and Sales

The response to the official Indian Olympic merchandise has been remarkable. Within just 2.5 weeks of its release, the traffic for these jerseys exceeded 100,000 visits. This surge in interest is a testament to the national pride and love for sports among Indians, as most of the traffic was organic. Over 5,000 orders have been placed, many by corporates providing kits for their members traveling to Paris.

While a majority of the orders came from major cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, there was also significant demand from tier-I and tier-II cities such as Rohtak, Chandigarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Sonipat, and Sivakasi.

Athletes express their pride

Several Indian athletes have expressed their pride and enthusiasm for the new kits: Neeraj Chopra, Javelin Thrower: “As a JSW athlete, it makes me immensely proud to wear a kit manufactured by JSW Inspire at the Olympic Games. A part of an athlete’s confidence in competition comes from the kitting. I really like the concept behind the design of these kits, and hope to see our contingent create as many winning moments in them.”

Manpreet Singh, Men’s Hockey Team Captain: “It felt good to wear the jersey. I really liked ‘India’ written in Gold. It gave me goosebumps. It’s always every athlete’s dream to win a gold medal, and seeing India written in gold gives an athlete motivation. The jersey looks beautiful.”

Nishant Dev, Boxer: “I really like the design of the JSW Inspire kit, which pays tribute to India’s vast terrains and mountains. Growing up, it was always my dream to represent India at the Olympic Games. To do it in these JSW Inspire kits as a JSW athlete makes it even more special.”