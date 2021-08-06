Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Khel Ratna will be now called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award: PM Modi
olympics

Khel Ratna will be now called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award: PM Modi

"Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award! Jai Hind," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 06, 2021 01:03 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(Twitter/PM Modi)

India's highest sporting honour Khel Ratna Award, which was named after former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, was on Friday rechristened in the honour of hockey wizard Dhyan Chand following the admirable performance of both men's and women's hockey teams in the Tokyo Olympics.

Making the announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand.

"Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award! Major Dhyan Chand was among India’s foremost sportspersons who brought honour and pride for India. It is fitting that our nation’s highest sporting honour will be named after him," he tweeted.

The exceptional performance of the men’s and women’s Hockey Team has captured the imagination of our entire nation, the prime minister said, adding that there is a renewed interest towards the sport that is emerging across the length and breadth of India.

This is a very positive sign for the coming times, he said.

The announcement came a day after men's hockey team won a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. It was India's first medal win in hockey at the Games since the 1980 Olympics in Moscow.

India women's hockey team also won the hearts of the nation despite missing out on a medal. The team led by Rani Rampal gave a thrilling contest to Rio Olympics gold medalist Great Britain in the bronze medal match but lost the match 3-4. India finished fourth in women's hockey, their best-ever finish at the Games.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo 2020 tokyo olympics india at tokyo olympics
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

People post hilarious tweets under ‘My dating history’ trend. They’re relatable

Woman talks about tarantula while holding one in her hand. Watch

Meet Matt Robertson, an amputee sportsman who inspired Anupam Kher and all of us

Orca beached at a shore in Alaska gets help from good Samaritans
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP