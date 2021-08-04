Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Olympics: Canadian Andre De Grasse wins 200m gold
olympics

Olympics: Canadian Andre De Grasse wins 200m gold

Canada's Andre De Grasse won the men's 200 metres gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday with a scorching time of 19.62 seconds, a national record.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 06:55 PM IST
Olympics: Canadian Andre De Grasse wins 200m gold(REUTERS)

De Grasse, who claimed the 100m bronze and 200m silver at the 2016 Olympics and 2019 World Championships, came into the turn third but surged past his rivals in the last 40 metres to claim victory. (Full Tokyo 2020 Coverage)

The Canadian became the first Olympic 200m champion since Jamaican Usain Bolt, who won gold at three consecutive Olympics from the 2008 Beijing Games before retiring in 2017.

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS DAY 12 BLOG

Kenny Bednarek of the United States took the silver medal and his compatriot Noah Lyles claimed the bronze.

Topics
tokyo 2020 tokyo olympics olympics
