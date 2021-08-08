Home / Sports / Olympics / Olympics: From taxi driver to taekwondo and now Tokyo gold for British boxer
  • The 27-year-old Briton, who was already a boxing world and European champion, reflected on her unlikely journey to Olympic glory.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 03:06 PM IST

Lauren Price has represented Wales in football, played handball at youth international level and is also a former world champion at kickboxing.

Oh, and she also does taekwondo and once had a stint as a taxi driver.

But the sporting all-rounder topped all that on Sunday at the Tokyo Olympics when she defeated China's Li Qian on unanimous points for middleweight gold.

The 27-year-old Briton, who was already a boxing world and European champion, reflected on her unlikely journey to Olympic glory.

"I was playing (football) for Wales, and I was so busy at the time because I was kick-boxing, playing football, I was on the taekwondo team as well for six months.

"I thought if boxing didn't work out for me, I could always go back to playing football.

"But there was just something about it, being in that ring on my own. I just loved the feeling."

Price said it will only be boxing from now on -- and definitely no more driving taxis.

"Those days are well gone now," she laughed of being a cabbie in the past.

"Boxing's the one for me and I am going to stick to boxing. This tops everything I've done."

Price was emotional in the aftermath, thinking about her late grandfather, and dedicated gold to her grandparents.

"He was a massive part of my life and if it wasn't for him or my nan, then I wouldn't have achieved anything," she said.

"I can't thank them enough. They've always encouraged me, they've spent thousands of pounds on me over the years to send me away to tournaments and stuff like that.

"This is for them."


