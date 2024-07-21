Olympics hockey: Shamsher, from Tokyo newbie to Paris linkman

New Delhi: June 18, 2021. Graham Reid had shocked the Indian hockey community by naming a six-match old Shamsher Singh in his Tokyo Olympics squad. The then chief coach backed the forward over experienced strikers Akashdeep Singh and Ramandeep Singh. Criticised but the Australian’s belief in Shamsher’s potential was firm. Shamsher Singh is an important member of the Indian men’s hockey team. (Hockey India)

Fast forward to August 5, 2021. The Indian team stood on the right flank of the Olympic podium at Tokyo’s Oi Hockey Stadium, Shamsher standing in the middle with a gleaming bronze medal hanging from his neck.

The questions had been answered. Criticism had given way to praise. The Surjit Singh Hockey Academy product had delivered at the biggest stage of them all as the Indian men’s hockey team ended a 41-year wait for an Olympic medal.

This time around, Shamsher, who hails from the border village of Attari in Punjab, is a rather experienced campaigner with 95 caps under his belt. The 26-year-old has played in every major event since Tokyo, and having matured into the team’s lynchpin is aware that his role will be crucial if India are to medal in Paris.

“A lot has changed from Tokyo to Paris. I barely had any experience in Tokyo which allowed me to play freely without thinking too much about results. But now I am experienced and with that increases the expectations, even from my end. I must perform accordingly,” says Shamsher.

“I have learnt a lot from our seniors in the last three years, seen a lot of ups and downs. I am confident of performing well even this time.”

Rapid pace and peripheral vision while on the run with the ball were some of the qualities that impressed Reid and the selectors before he made his India debut. While he has retained those traits, he has learnt new ones as his game has developed.

The linkman

Shamsher, and youngsters Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh, have become adept in building the attack. Under Reid’s successor Craig Fulton, Shamsher’s role has slightly changed too. From an out-and-out forward, Shamsher has switched to the role of an attacking midfielder, becoming the linkman between the midfield and frontline. And the alternate position has yielded results too, with the Punjab player providing several assists or earning multiple penalty corners (PC).

“Now I have a bigger role in the midfield. Perhaps it is my ability to read the game well and communicate during a match, especially during a press, that has made the coach put me in this position,” said Shamsher, whose father is a farmer and mother a housewife.

“My ability to control passes from defence to the forward line, making that connection has worked. Also, my ability to receive and control aerial balls from the back and push it forward are probably my plus points which have handed me the role of the linkman.”

A little more than a year ago, Fulton came in with his ‘defend to win’ strategy and a heavy emphasis on tightening the backline, poaching the ball during an opposition attack and counterattacking with the entire unit pressing.

Shamsher eased into his new role. While under Reid, he would play largely on the left flank, Fulton put him on the right and that has resulted in making several in-roads into the striking circle.

“My role while defending, which wasn’t much earlier, has increased. Back then I was only in the attack. Now we defend, halt for the counterattack to take place and then attack, spotting a gap in the opposition striking circle,” he said.

“That is where I come in, where I have to assist in scoring a goal or create chances, goal shots and PCs. Strategy is key in that zone, something I have learnt with experience. I have a lot of confidence in what I do.”

The attacking midfielder’s fresh big test will begin in his second Olympics when India face New Zealand on July 27.