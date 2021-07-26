Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Olympics: Indian fencer Bhavani Devi goes down fighting on Games debut
olympics

Olympics: Indian fencer Bhavani Devi goes down fighting on Games debut

PTI | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 08:57 AM IST
Fencer C A Bhavani Devi during a training session ahead of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, in Tokyo (ANI Photo)

Bhavani Devi's Olympic debut ended with a second-round defeat in the women's individual sabre event but the Indian trailblazing fencer bowed out of the Tokyo Games with much promise, here on Monday.

The 27-year-old Bhavani, the first fencer from the country to qualify for Olympics, began her campaign with a confident 15-3 win against Tunisia's Nadia Ben Azizi but bumped into world number three and Rio Olympic semifinalist Manon Brunet in the next round, which she lost 7-15.

Bhavani's aggression yielded points against Azizi but French Brunet used all her experience to negate the tactics of the Indian, who lost two points for going out of the arena.

The Indian could score only one point each in the first two periods but came back well in the third.

Brunet was sharp and had better technique as she scored points from distance.

After trailing 2-8 going into the third and final round, Bhavani needed nothing short of a spectacular show in the final one but Brunet largely remained untroubled in the nine-minute and 48-second match.

Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 3

In the opening round though, Chennai's Bhavani was a better player, taking advantage of Azizi's open stance that allowed her score points quickly.

Bhavani did not concede a single point in the first three-minute period and raced to a commanding 8-0 lead against the Tunisian.

Nadia managed some touches in the second period but the Indian kept building her lead to win the contest in six minutes and 14 seconds.

The fencer who touches the 15 point-mark first, is declared winner.

Topics
tokyo olympics 2021 india at tokyo olympics
