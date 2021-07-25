Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Olympics: Manika Batra stuns world number 32 to reach third round
olympics

Olympics: Manika Batra stuns world number 32 to reach third round

Manika, the world number 62 from India made a remarkable comeback against her Ukrainian opponent after losing the first two games to prevail 4-11, 4-11, 11-7, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7 in a second round match that lasted 57 minutes.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 02:47 PM IST
Manika Batra of India in action against Margaryta Pesotska of Ukraine in second round of women's singles in table tennis at Tokyo Olympics.(REUTERS)

Tokyo, Jul 25 (PTI) India's table tennis star Manika Batra on Sunday upset world number 32 Margaryta Pesotska to reach the women's singles third round at the Tokyo Olympics here.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Day 2 - Live Updates

The world number 62 from India made a remarkable comeback against her Ukrainian opponent after losing the first two games to prevail 4-11, 4-11, 11-7, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7 in a second round match that lasted 57 minutes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india at tokyo olympics tokyo 2020 olympics manika batra
TRENDING NEWS

Leopard breaks into Maharashtra school, rescued in four-hour-long operation

Bride’s reaction to groom working on laptop at mandap leaves people in splits

Human gifts a ‘yacht’ to their cat. Pictures wow people

Shashi Tharoor’s post on description of bhelpuri goes viral, amuses people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP