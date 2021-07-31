Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Olympics: Poland win first 4x400m mixed relay gold

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 07:14 PM IST
Olympics: Poland win first 4x400m mixed relay gold.(REUTERS)

Poland scored an upset win in the inaugural Olympic 4x400 metres mixed relay on Saturday, with Dominican Republic picking up silver and the United States taking bronze.

The Polish team, comprised of Karol Zalewski, Natalia Kaczmarek, Justyna Swiety-Ersetic and Kajetan Duszynski, put on a gutsy performance inside the fan-free Olympic Stadium after posting the fastest time in Friday's heats. (Full Tokyo 2020 Coverage)

It was the first Olympic medal for all four teammates, who cheered and embraced as anchor leg runner Duszynski crossed the finish line in a time of three minutes and 9.87 seconds.

TOKYO 2020 DAY 8 BLOG

The U.S. were the favourites after winning the event at the 2019 World Championships. But they almost did not make the final after they were disqualified for exchanging the baton outside the changeover zone in Friday's first round. Organisers later reinstated them, citing an official's error.

Notably absent from the U.S. relay roster was six-time Olympic gold medallist Allyson Felix, who was a part of the Americans' winning relay team in 2019 and is set to compete in the women's individual 400 metres on Tuesday in her fifth and final Games.

The event, which features two men and two women per team and made its World Championships debut in 2019, contains a certain level of unpredictability as there are no gender rules governing the order in which athletes choose to race.

Poland had experimented with its lineup in the Doha title race, placing men in the first two legs, but they finished fifth. The team opted to place its two women competitors in the middle legs of Saturday's race, as did the other eight teams.

