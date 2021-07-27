Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Olympics: US teen Lydia Jacoby wins women's 100m breaststroke gold
olympics

Olympics: US teen Lydia Jacoby wins women's 100m breaststroke gold


AFP |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 08:38 AM IST
Lydia Jacoby, of the United States, reacts after winning the final of the women's 100-meter breaststroke at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (AP)

US teenager Lydia Jacoby stunned team-mate and defending champion Lilly King to claim the 100m Olympic breaststroke gold medal in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old swam a scintillating final 50m to touch in 1min 04.95sec and edge South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker (1:05.22) into second, with King having to settle for bronze in 1:05.54.

"It was crazy. I was definitely racing for a medal. I knew that I had it in me," said Jacoby.

ALSO READ - Oympics: Dominant Duffy wins famous gold for Bermuda in women's triathlon

"I wasn't really expecting a gold medal. So, when I looked up and saw that scoreboard I was insane."

Schoenmaker surprisingly started the race as the fastest qualifier after setting a new Olympic record in the heats.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 - Day 4 Live Update

And she looked destined for gold medal glory at the turn. But Jacoby found some devastating speed to haul her in, leaving King in their wake.

"I'm surprisingly OK right now. I'm very happy with my race and so excited for Lydia," said King.

"I mean, I love to see the future of American breaststroke coming up like this."

Topics
tokyo olympics tokyo 2020
