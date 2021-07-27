Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo 2020 Live Day 4: Manu-Saurabh, Abhishek-Yashaswini in mixed-team shooting qualifiers; men's hockey to follow
Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 4
Live

Tokyo 2020 Live Day 4: Manu-Saurabh, Abhishek-Yashaswini in mixed-team shooting qualifiers; men's hockey to follow

  • Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 4: All eyes on Indian shooters as mixed-team action begins on Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics. Follow all the scores and updates from Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 27, 2021 05:33 AM IST

Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 4: India's mixed-team pistol shooters will start the proceedings on Day 4. India are fielding two pairs in the fray - Saurabh Chaudhary-Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma-Yashaswini Singh. India men's hockey team will also be in action, facing off against Spain in Men's Group A match. Paddler Sharath Kamal will face a stiff challenge in third round against China opponent. Mixed-team rifle shooters - Elavenil Valarivan-Divyaansh Singh Panwar and Anjum Moudgil-Deepak Kumar will also be in action.


Follow Live Updates of Tokyo Olympics, Day 4:

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUL 27, 2021 05:33 AM IST

    Mixed-team shooting qualifiers begin

    Saurabh Chaudhary/Manu Bhaker and Yeshahswini Singh Deswal/Abhishek Verma are in action for India in the mixed-team 10m air pistol qualifiers

  • JUL 27, 2021 05:23 AM IST

    Mixed-team shooting qualifiers

    Saurabh Chaudhary/Manu Bhaker and Yeshahswini Singh Deswal/Abhishek Verma are in action for India in the mixed-team 10m air pistol qualifiers set to begin in a few minutes

  • JUL 27, 2021 05:14 AM IST

    India's schedule at Day 4 of Tokyo Olympics

    05:30 am IST: Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification - Saurabh Chaudhary/Manu Bhaker and Yeshahswini Deswal/Abhishek Verma


    6:30 am IST: Men's Hockey Pool A Match - India vs Spain


    8:30 am IST: Badminton Men's Doubles Group A Match - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy (Great Britain)


    8:30 am IST: Table Tennis Men's Singles Round 3 Match - Sharath Kamal vs Ma Long (China)


    08:35 am IST: Sailing Women's Laser Radial Race 5 & 6 - Nethra Kumanan


    08:45 am IST: Sailing Men's Laser Race 5 & 6 - Vishnu Saravanan


    9:45 am IST: Shooting 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification - Elavenil Valarivan/Divyansh Singh Panwar and Anjum Moudgil/Deepak Kumar


    11:33 am IST: Boxing Women's 69kg Round of 16 Bout - Lovlina Borgohain vs Nadine Apetz (Germany)


    11:50 am IST: Sailing Men's Skiff 49er Men's Race 1, 2 & 3 - KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar

  • JUL 26, 2021 04:50 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Day 4- LIVE

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics. Indian shooters will be in mixed-team action on Day 4, while India men's hockey team will also be in action. Meanwhile, India paddler Sharath Kamal will face off against Ma Long. How will the Indian contingent fare on Day 4? Stay tuned to find out!

olympics

(L-R): Mirabai Chanu's coach Vijay Sharma, former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and MoS Nisith Pramanik(Anurag Thakur / Twitter)
(L-R): Mirabai Chanu's coach Vijay Sharma, former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and MoS Nisith Pramanik(Anurag Thakur / Twitter)
olympics

Chanu created history, entire nation is proud of her: Sports Minister Thakur

PTI | , New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 26, 2021 11:12 PM IST
Chanu, who returned to the country on Monday evening, lifted a total of 202kg (87kg 115kg) in the 49kg category to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics on Saturday.
Russia's gymnastics men's team(Reuters)
Russia's gymnastics men's team(Reuters)
olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Russia survive Asian fightback to take team gold

Reuters | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 11:03 PM IST
What was expected to be a tight, tense battle between defending champions Japan, Russia and China was exactly that as the three powerhouses swapped places over the six rotations.
Indian fencer Bhavani Devi(Bhavani Devi / Twitter) Exclusive
Indian fencer Bhavani Devi(Bhavani Devi / Twitter)
olympics

Bhavani Devi shines bright before Tokyo Olympics exit

By Avishek Roy, Tokyo
UPDATED ON JUL 26, 2021 10:38 PM IST
Immediately after her bout with Manon, a German coach came up to her and told her that she was great even in defeat.
Story Saved
