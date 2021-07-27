Tokyo 2020 Live Day 4: Manu-Saurabh, Abhishek-Yashaswini in mixed-team shooting qualifiers; men's hockey to follow
- Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 4: All eyes on Indian shooters as mixed-team action begins on Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics. Follow all the scores and updates from Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics.
Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 4: India's mixed-team pistol shooters will start the proceedings on Day 4. India are fielding two pairs in the fray - Saurabh Chaudhary-Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma-Yashaswini Singh. India men's hockey team will also be in action, facing off against Spain in Men's Group A match. Paddler Sharath Kamal will face a stiff challenge in third round against China opponent. Mixed-team rifle shooters - Elavenil Valarivan-Divyaansh Singh Panwar and Anjum Moudgil-Deepak Kumar will also be in action.
-
JUL 27, 2021 05:33 AM IST
Mixed-team shooting qualifiers begin
Saurabh Chaudhary/Manu Bhaker and Yeshahswini Singh Deswal/Abhishek Verma are in action for India in the mixed-team 10m air pistol qualifiers
-
JUL 27, 2021 05:23 AM IST
Mixed-team shooting qualifiers
Saurabh Chaudhary/Manu Bhaker and Yeshahswini Singh Deswal/Abhishek Verma are in action for India in the mixed-team 10m air pistol qualifiers set to begin in a few minutes
-
JUL 27, 2021 05:14 AM IST
India's schedule at Day 4 of Tokyo Olympics
05:30 am IST: Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification - Saurabh Chaudhary/Manu Bhaker and Yeshahswini Deswal/Abhishek Verma
6:30 am IST: Men's Hockey Pool A Match - India vs Spain
8:30 am IST: Badminton Men's Doubles Group A Match - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy (Great Britain)
8:30 am IST: Table Tennis Men's Singles Round 3 Match - Sharath Kamal vs Ma Long (China)
08:35 am IST: Sailing Women's Laser Radial Race 5 & 6 - Nethra Kumanan
08:45 am IST: Sailing Men's Laser Race 5 & 6 - Vishnu Saravanan
9:45 am IST: Shooting 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification - Elavenil Valarivan/Divyansh Singh Panwar and Anjum Moudgil/Deepak Kumar
11:33 am IST: Boxing Women's 69kg Round of 16 Bout - Lovlina Borgohain vs Nadine Apetz (Germany)
11:50 am IST: Sailing Men's Skiff 49er Men's Race 1, 2 & 3 - KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar
-
JUL 26, 2021 04:50 PM IST
Tokyo Olympics Day 4- LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics. Indian shooters will be in mixed-team action on Day 4, while India men's hockey team will also be in action. Meanwhile, India paddler Sharath Kamal will face off against Ma Long. How will the Indian contingent fare on Day 4? Stay tuned to find out!
