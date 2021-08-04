Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Olympics: World champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson out injured, Vetter leads
Olympics: World champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson out injured, Vetter leads

Heptathlon world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson's Olympic bid ended abruptly on Wednesday when she collapsed to the track during the 200 metres event, months after she suffered an Achilles tendon injury.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 06:43 PM IST
Olympics: World champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson out injured, Vetter leads.(REUTERS)

Heptathlon world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson's Olympic bid ended abruptly on Wednesday when she collapsed to the track during the 200 metres event, months after she suffered an Achilles tendon injury.

The Briton won her hurdles heat and cleared 1.86 metres in the high jump before pulling up in the fourth event, crumpling to the ground and grasping her right ankle as volunteers offered her a wheelchair to take her off the track. (Full Coverage Tokyo 2020)

Johnson-Thompson waved them away, bravely rising to her feet and hobbling to the finish line as the few onlookers inside the Olympic Stadium applauded her.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Day 12 Coverage

The Netherlands' Anouk Vetter led through the first day of competition, with Belgium's Noor Vidts second in the standings and her compatriot, defending Olympic champion Nafissatou Thiam, third.

The heptathlon will resume on Thursday, beginning with the long jump.

tokyo olympics tokyo 2020 olympics
