Paris 2024 Olympics India full schedule: Full fixture, date, time in IST - All you need to know

The Indian contingent will kick off its campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics on July 25. 117 athletes will be in action, competing in 69 medal events across 16 sports - Archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, equestrian, golf, hockey, judo, rowing, sailing, shooting, swimming, table tennis and tennis. India returned with a record medal haul from Tokyo 2022, comprising seven medals, including a gold, and hence, will look to better the tally at Paris 2024. India's Neeraj Chopra will be defending his gold medal in men's javelin in Paris 2024 Olympics(AFP)

All eyes will be on Neeraj Chopra, who will be defending his gold medal in the men's javelin throw and hopes to breach the 90-metre mark for the first time in his career. The qualifiers for the discipline are scheduled for August 6, with the final two days later. Meanwhile, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will be seen in action in badminton events between July 27 and August 5, while Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Mirabai Chanu’s women’s 49kg weightlifting event is scheduled for August 7. Other individual medal hopes include boxers, Nikhat Zareen, two-time world champion, and Tokyo bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain.

While archers Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai, will be the first Indians to compete at Paris Olympics, in the individual ranking rounds on July 25, India's first medal event - mixed team 10m air rifle - will be two days later, with two Indian teams - Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan and Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal - in action at the National Shooting Center in Chateauroux.

INDIA’S FULL SCHEDULE FOR PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS (All in Indian Standard Time)

July 25, Thursday

Archery

Women’s ranking round - 1:00 PM

Men’s ranking round - 5:45 PM

July 26, Friday

Ceremony

Opening Ceremony - 11:30 PM

July 27, Saturday

Badminton

Men’s singles group stage - 2:30 PM onwards

Women’s singles group stage - 12:50 PM onwards

Men’s doubles group stage - 1:40 PM onwards

Women’s doubles group stage - 1:40 PM onwards

Boxing

Women’s 54kg round of 32 - 7:00 PM onwards

Hockey

Men’s Group B: India v New Zealand - 9:00 PM

Rowing

Men’s single sculls heats - 12:30 PM onwards

Shooting

Mixed team 10m air rifle qualification - 12:30 PM

Men’s 10m air pistol qualification - 2:00 PM

Mixed team 10m air rifle medal rounds - 2:00 PM onwards

10m air pistol women’s qualification - 4:00 PM onwards

Tennis

Men’s singles first round - 3:30 PM onwards

Men’s doubles first round - 3:30 PM onwards

Table Tennis

Men’s singles preliminary round - 6:30 PM onwards

Women’s singles preliminary round - 6:30 PM onwards

Men’s singles round of 64 - 11:30 PM onwards

Women’s singles round of 64 - 11:30 PM onwards

July 28, Sunday

Badminton

Men’s singles group stage - 2:30 PM onwards

Women’s singles group stage - 12:00 PM onwards

Men’s doubles group stage - 12:50 PM onwards

Women’s doubles group stage - 1:40 PM onwards

Shooting

10m air rifle women’s qualification - 12:45 PM onwards

10m air pistol men’s final - 1:00 PM onwards

10m air rifle men’s qualification - 2:45 PM onwards

10m air pistol women’s final - 3:30 PM onwards

Rowing

Men’s single sculls repechages - 1:06 PM onwards

Table Tennis

Men’s singles round of 64 - 1:30 PM onwards

Women’s singles round of 64 - 1:30 PM onwards

Swimming

Men’s 100m backstroke heats - 2:30 PM onwards

Women’s 200m freestyle heats - 2:30 PM onwards

Boxing

Men’s 71kg round of 32 - 2:46 PM onwards

Women’s 50kg round of 32 - 3:50 PM onwards

Tennis

Men’s singles first round - 3:30 PM onwards

Men’s doubles - 3:30 PM onwards

Archery

Women’s team elimination round - 1:00 PM onwards

Women’s team quarter-finals - 5:45 PM onwards

Women’s team semi-finals - 7:17 PM onwards

Women’s team bronze medal match - 8:18 PM onwards

Women’s team gold medal match - 8:41 PM onwards

July 29, Monday

Swimming

Men’s 100m backstroke semi-finals - 1:02 AM onwards

Women’s 200m freestyle semi-finals - 1:20 AM onwards

Badminton

Women’s singles group stage - 1:40 PM onwards

Men’s doubles group stage - 12:50 PM onwards

Men’s singles group stage - 2:30 PM onwards

Women’s doubles group stage - 1:40 PM onwards

Shooting

Men’s trap qualification - 12:30 PM onwards

Mixed team 10m air pistol qualification - 12:45 PM onwards

Women’s 10m air rifle final - 1:00 PM onwards

Men’s 10m air rifle final - 3:30 PM onwards

Rowing

Men’s single sculls semi-finals - 1:00 PM onwards

Table Tennis

Men’s singles round of 64 - 1:30 PM onwards

Women’s singles round of 64 - 1:30 PM onwards

Men’s singles round of 32 - 11:30 PM onwards

Women’s singles round of 32 - 1:30 PM onwards

Tennis

Men’s singles second round - 3:30 PM onwards

Men’s doubles second round - 3:30 PM onwards

Hockey

Men’s Group B: India vs Argentina - 4:15 PM

Archery

Men’s team elimination round - 1:00 PM onwards

Men’s team quarter-finals - 5:45 PM onwards

Men’s team semi-finals - 7:17 PM onwards

Men’s team bronze medal match - 8:18 PM onwards

Men’s team gold medal match - 8:41 PM onwards

July 30, Tuesday

Swimming

Men’s 100m backstroke final - 12:49 AM onwards

Women’s 200m freestyle final - 1:11 AM onwards

Archery

Men’s individual elimination rounds - 3:30 PM onwards

Women’s individual elimination rounds - 3:30 PM onwards

Badminton

Men’s singles group stage - 2:30 PM onwards

Women’s singles group stage - 12:00 PM onwards

Men’s doubles group stage - 12:50 PM onwards

Women’s doubles group stage - 1:40 PM onwards

Shooting

Men’s trap qualification - TBD

Women’s trap qualification - TBD

Mixed team 10m air pistol bronze medal match - 1:00 PM onwards

Mixed team 10m air pistol gold medal match - 1:30 PM onwards

Men’s trap final - 7:00 PM

Table Tennis

Men’s singles round of 32 - 1:00 PM onwards

Women’s singles round of 32 - 1:00 PM onwards

Rowing

Men’s single sculls quarter-finals - 1:40 PM onwards

Boxing

Men’s 51kg round of 16 - 2:30 PM onwards

Women’s 54kg round of 16 - 3:50 PM onwards

Women’s 57kg round of 32 - 4:38 PM onwards

Equestrian

Dressage individual day 1 - 2:30 PM onwards

Tennis

Men’s singles second round - 3:30 PM onwards

Men’s doubles quarter-finals - 3:30 PM onwards

Archery

Men’s individual round of 32 - 4:15 PM onwards

Women’s individual round of 32 - 4:30 PM onwards

Hockey

Men’s Group B: India vs Ireland - 4:45 PM

July 31, Wednesday

Archery

Men’s individual elimination rounds - 3:30 PM onwards

Women’s individual elimination rounds - 3:56 PM onwards

Badminton

Men’s singles group stage - 12:50 PM onwards

Women’s singles group stage - 12:00 PM onwards

Shooting

Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions qualification - 12:30 PM onwards

Women’s trap qualification - 12:30 PM onwards

Rowing

Men’s single sculls semi-finals - 1:24 PM onwards

Table Tennis

Men’s singles round of 32 - 1:30 PM onwards

Women’s singles round of 32 - 1:30 PM onwards

Men’s singles round of 16 - 1:30 PM onwards

Women’s singles round of 16 - 6:30 PM onwards

Boxing

Men’s 71kg round of 16 - 3:02 PM onwards

Women’s 75kg preliminary round - 3:34 PM onwards

Equestrian

Dressage individual day 2 - 1:30 PM onwards

Tennis

Men’s singles third round - 3:30 PM onwards

Men’s doubles semi-finals - 3:30 PM onwards

Boxing

Men’s 71kg round of 16 - 3:02 PM onwards

Women’s 75kg round of 16 - 3:54 PM onwards

Hockey

Men’s group B: India vs Argentina - 4:45 PM

August 1, Thursday

Athletics

Men’s 20 km race walk - 11:00 AM

Women’s 20 km race walk - 12:50 PM

Archery

Men’s individual elimination rounds - 1:00 PM onwards

Women’s Individual elimination round - 1:26 PM onwards

Badminton

Women’s doubles quarter-finals - 12:00 PM onwards

Men’s doubles quarter-finals - 4:30 PM onwards

Women’s singles round of 16 - 10:00 PM onwards

Men’s singles round of 16 - 1:10 PM onwards

Boxing

Women’s 50kg round of 16 - 2:30 PM onwards

Women’s 54kg - quarter-finals - 4:06 PM onwards

Golf

Men’s golf first round - 12:30 PM onwards

Hockey

Men’s group B - India vs Belgium - 1:30 PM

Rowing

Men’s single sculls semi-finals - 1:20 PM onwards

Sailing

Men’s dinghy - 3:30 PM onwards

Women’s dinghy - 3:30 PM onwards

Shooting

Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions finals - 1:00 PM

Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions qualification - 3:30 PM onwards

Table Tennis

Women’s singles quarter-finals - 1:30 PM onwards

Men’s singles quarter-finals - 3:30 PM onwards

Tennis

Men’s singles quarter-finals - 3:30 PM onwards

August 2, Friday

Archery

Mixed team elimination rounds - 1:00 PM

Mixed team quarter-finals: 5:45 PM

Mixed team semi-finals: 7:01 PM

Mixed team bronze match: 7:54 PM

Mixed team gold match - 8:13 PM

Athletics

Women’s 5000m first round - 9:40 PM

Men’s shot put qualification - 11:40 PM

Badminton

Women’s doubles semi-finals - 12:00 PM onwards

Men’s singles quarter-finals - 9:10 PM onwards

Boxing

Women’s 57kg round of 16 - 7:00 PM onwards

Men’s 51kg quarter-finals - 8:04 PM onwards

Golf

Men’s golf second round - 12:30 PM onwards

Hockey

Men’s group B: India vs Australia - 4:45 PM

Judo

Women’s +78kg elimination rounds - 1:30 PM onwards

Women’s +78kg quarter-finals - 4:46 PM onwards

Women’s +78kg repechage - 7:30 PM onwards

Women’s +78kg semi-finals - 7:47 PM onwards

Women’s +78kg bronze medal A - 8:48 PM

Women’s +78kg bronze medal B - 8:58 PM

Women’s +78kg final - 9:08 PM

Rowing

Men’s single sculls finals - 1:00 PM onwards

Sailing

Women’s dinghy - 3:30 PM onwards

Men’s dinghy - 7:05 PM onwards

Shooting

Women’s 25m pistol qualification - 12:30 PM

Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions finals - 1:00 PM

Men’s skeet qualification day 1 - 12:30 PM onwards

Table Tennis

Women’s singles semi-finals - 1:30 PM onwards

Men’s singles semi-finals - 2:30 PM onwards

Tennis

Men’s singles semi-finals - 3:30 PM onwards

Men’s doubles bronze medal match - 3:30 PM

August 3, Saturday

Archery

Women’s individual elimination rounds - 1:00 PM onwards

Women’s individual quarter-finals - 4:30 PM onwards

Women’s individual semi-finals - 5:22 PM onwards

Women’s individual bronze match - 6:03 PM

Women’s individual gold match - 6:16 PM

Athletics

Men’s shot put final - 11:05 PM

Badminton

Women’s singles quarter-finals - 12:00 PM onwards

Women’s doubles bronze medal match: 6:30 PM

Women’s doubles final - 7:40 PM

Boxing

Men’s 71kg quarter-finals - 7:32 PM onwards

Women’s 50kg quarter-finals - 8:04 PM onwards

Golf

Men’s golf third round - 12:30 PM onwards

Rowing

Men’s single sculls finals - 1:12 PM onwards

Sailing

Men’s dinghy - 3:30 PM onwards

Women’s dinghy - 5:55 PM onwards

Shooting

Women’s 25m Pistol finals - 1:00 PM onwards

Women’s skeet qualification day 1 - TBD

Men’s skeet qualification day 2 - TBD

Men’s skeet final - 7:00 PM

Table Tennis

Women’s singles bronze medal - 5:00 PM

Women’s singles finals - 6:00 PM

Tennis

Men’s singles bronze medal match - TBD

Men’s doubles gold medal match - TBD

August 4, Sunday

Archery

Men’s individual elimination rounds - 1:00 PM onwards

Men’s individual quarter-finals - 4:30 PM

Men’s individual semi-finals - 5:22 PM

Men’s individual bronze match - 6:03 PM

Men’s individual gold match - 6:16 PM

Athletics

Women’s 3000m steeplechase first round - 1:35 PM

Men’s long jump qualification - 2:30 PM

Badminton

Women’s singles semi-finals - 12:00 PM onwards

Men’s singles semi-finals - 2:20 PM

Men’s doubles bronze medal - 6:30 PM

Men’s doubles final - 7:40 PM

Boxing

Women’s 57kg quarter-finals - 2:30 PM

Women’s 75kg quarter-finals - 3:02 PM

Women’s 54kg semi-finals - 3:34 PM

Men’s 51kg semi-finals -3:50 PM

Equestrian

Dressage individual final - 1:30 PM

Golf

Men’s golf fourth round - 12:30 PM

Hockey

Men’s quarter-finals - 1:30 PM onwards

Sailing

Men’s dinghy - 3:30 PM onwards

Women’s dinghy - 6:05 PM onwards

Shooting

Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol qualification stage 1 - 12:30 PM

Women’s skeet qualification day 2 - 1:00 PM

Women’s skeet final - 7:00 PM

Table Tennis

Men’s singles bronze medal - 5:00 PM

Men’s singles finals - 6:00 PM

Tennis

Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match - TBD

August 5, Monday

Athletics

Men’s 3000m steeplechase first round - 10:34 PM

Women’s 400m first round - 3:25 PM

Badminton

Women’s singles bronze medal - 1:15 PM

Women’s singles final - 2:25 PM

Men’s singles bronze medal match - 6:00 PM

Men’s singles final - 7:10 PM

Sailing

Women’s dinghy - 3:45 PM onwards

Men’s dinghy - 6:10 PM onwards

Shooting

Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol finals - 1:00 PM

Mixed team skeet qualification - 12:30 PM

Mixed team skeet final - 6:30 PM

Table Tennis

Men’s team round of 16 - 1:30 PM onwards

women’s team round of 16 - 1:30 PM onwards

Wrestling

Women’s freestyle 68kg round of 16 - 6:30 PM

Women’s freestyle 68kg quarter-finals - 7:50 PM

Women’s freestyle 68kg semi-finals - 1:10 AM (6th August)

August 6, Tuesday

Athletics

Women’s 5000m finals - 12:40 AM

Men’s javelin throw qualification A - 1:50 PM

Men’s javelin throw qualification B - 3:20 PM

Women’s 400m repechage - 2:50 PM

Men’s long jump final - 11:50 PM

Hockey

Men’s semi-finals - 5:30 PM onwards

Sailing

Men's dinghy medal race - 3:30 PM onwards

Women's dinghy medal race - 3:30 PM onwards

Table Tennis

Men’s team round of 16 - 4:00 PM onwards

Women’s team round of 16 - 4:00 PM onwards

Men’s team quarter-finals - 6:30 PM

Women’s team quarter-finals - 6:30 PM

Wrestling

Women’s freestyle 68kg repechage - 2:30 PM

Women’s freestyle 50kg round of 16 - 3:00 PM

Women’s freestyle 50kg quarter-finals - 4:20 PM

Women’s freestyle 50kg semi-finals - 10:25 PM

August 7, Wednesday

Athletics

Women’s 3000m steeplechase final - 12:40 AM

Marathon race walk relay mixed - 11:00 AM

Men’s high jump qualification - 1:35 PM

Women’s 100m hurdles first round - 1:45 PM

Women’s javelin throw qualification A - 1:55 PM

Women’s javelin throw qualification B - 3:20 PM

Men’s triple jump qualification - 10:45 PM

Boxing

Men’s 71kg semi-finals - 1:00 AM onwards

Women’s 50kg semi-finals - 1:32 AM onwards

Golf

Women’s golf first round - 12:30 PM onwards

Sailing

Men’s dinghy medal race - 11:00 AM onwards

Women’s dinghy medal race - 11:00 AM onwards

Table Tennis

Men’s team quarter-finals - 1:30 PM

Women’s team quarter-finals - 1:30 PM

Men’s team semi-finals - 11:30 PM

Weightlifting

Women’s 49kg final - 11:00 PM

Wrestling

Women’s freestyle 68kg bronze medal match - 12:20 AM

Women’s freestyle 68kg final - 12:45 AM

Women’s freestyle 50kg repechage - 2:30 PM

Women’s freestyle 53kg round of 16 - 3:00 PM

Women’s freestyle 53kg quarter-finals - 4:20 PM

Women’s freestyle 53kg semi-finals - 10:25 PM

August 8, Thursday

Wrestling

Women’s freestyle 50kg bronze medal - 12:20 AM

Women’s freestyle 50kg final - 12:45 AM

Women’s freestyle 53kg repechage - 2:30 PM

Women’s freestyle 57kg round of 16 - 3:00 PM

Women’s freestyle 57kg quarter-finals - 4:20 PM

Women’s freestyle 57kg semi-finals - 10:25 PM

Men’s freestyle 57kg round of 16 - 3:00 PM

Men’s freestyle 57kg quarter-finals - 4:20 PM

Men’s freestyle 57kg semi-finals - 9:45 PM

Athletics

Women’s 400m semi-final - 12:15 AM

Men’s 3000m steeplechase final - 1:10 AM

Women’s shot put qualification - 1:35 PM

Women’s 100m hurdles repechage - 2:05 PM

Men’s javelin throw final - 11:55 PM

Boxing

Women’s 57kg semi-finals - 1:00 AM onwards

Golf

Women’s golf second round - 12:30 PM

Hockey

Men’s bronze medal match - 5:30 PM

Men’s gold medal match - 10:30 PM

Table Tennis

Men’s team semi-finals - 1:30 PM onwards

Women’s team semi-finals - 6:30 PM onwards

August 9, Friday

Wrestling

Women’s freestyle 53kg bronze medal - 12:20 AM

Women’s freestyle 53kg final - 12:45 AM

Boxing

Men’s 51kg final - 2:04 AM

Women’s 54kg final - 2:21 AM

Athletics

Women’s 4x400m relay round 1 - 2:10 PM

Men’s 4x400m relay round 1 - 2:35 PM

Women’s 100m hurdles semi-finals - 3:35 PM

Men’s triple jump final - 11:40 PM

Women’s shot put final - 11:10 PM

Women’s 400m final - 11:30 PM

Golf

Women’s golf third round - 12:30 PM

Hockey

Men’s bronze medal match - 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Men’s gold medal match - 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Table Tennis

Men’s team bronze medal match - 1:30 PM

Men’s team gold medal match - 6:30 PM

Wrestling

Women’s freestyle 57kg repechage - 2:30 PM onwards

Men’s freestyle 57kg repechage - 2:30 PM onwards

Men’s freestyle 57kg bronze medal - 11:00 PM

Men’s freestyle 57kg final - 11:25 PM

August 10, Saturday

Boxing

Men’s 71kg final - 1:00 AM

Women’s 50kg final - 1:17 AM

Wrestling

Women’s freestyle 57kg bronze medal match - 12:20 AM

Women’s freestyle 57kg final - 12:45 AM

Athletics

Men’s high jump final - 10:40 PM

Women’s javelin throw final - 11:10 PM

Women’s 100m hurdles - 11:15 PM

Golf

Women’s golf fourth round - 12:30 PM

Table Tennis

Women’s team bronze medal match - 1:30 PM

Women’s team gold medal match - 6:30 PM

Wrestling

Women’s freestyle 76kg round of 16: 3:00 PM onwards

Women’s freestyle 76kg quarter-finals: 4:20 PM onwards

Women’s freestyle 76kg semi-finals: 10:25 PM onwards

August 11, Sunday

Athletics

Men’s 4x400m relay final - 12:42 AM

Women’s 4x400m relay final - 12:52 AM

Boxing

Women’s 57kg final - 1:00 AM

Women’s 75kg final - 2:04 AM

Wrestling

Women’s freestyle 76kg repechage - 2:30 PM onwards

Women’s freestyle 76kg bronze medal match - 4:50 PM

Women’s freestyle 76kg final - 5:15 PM

August 12, Monday

Ceremony

Closing Ceremony - 12:30 AM