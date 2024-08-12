Manu Bhaker awarded 30 lakhs, Neeraj Chopra...: How much cash prize did India's Paris Olympics medallists receive?

India ended their Paris Olympics 2024 campaign with six medals, one short of their Tokyo 2020 campaign. In Tokyo, India bagged seven medals; one gold, two silver and four bronze. Tokyo 2020 is also India's most successful Olympic campaign. Medal winners for India in the Paris Olympics 2024.(Doordarshan Sports- X)

In Paris 2024, Manu Bhaker bagged two bronze medals in shooting; one in individual and the other in mixed team with Sarabjot Singh. Meanwhile, Swapnil Kusale also returned home with a shooting bronze. Neeraj Chopra clinched silver in men's javelin throw and the men's hockey team beat Spain to claim bronze. Aman Sehrawat also got a wrestling bronze.

We could see India level its Tokyo 2020 tally tomorrow if the CAS verdict goes in Vinesh Phogat favour, who has appealed for a joint silver medal after her disqualification.

Here are the cash prizes received by India's medallists from Paris Olympics 2024:

Manu Bhaker

The 22-year-old has been awarded a case prize of ₹30 lakh by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports. She was also India's flag bearer in the closing ceremony.

Men's hockey team

The men's hockey team received a case prize of ₹15 lakh for each member, which was announced by Hockey India. Also, ₹7.5 lakh was given to each member of the support staff. Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Manjhi announced a prize of ₹4 crore for defender Amit Rohidas, and also ₹15 lakh for each player, ₹10 lakh for each support staff member. On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced ₹1 crore cash prize for each squad member from the state.

Sarabjot Singh

Sarabjot, who won a mixed team shooting bronze with Manu, has been given a ₹22.5 lakh cheque by Mr Mandaviya, through the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' cash award scheme.

Neeraj Chopra

Official announcements for cash prizes regarding Neeraj Chopra haven't been made yet. When he won gold in Tokyo, he got ₹six crore from the Haryana government.

Swapnil Kusale

Kusale clinched bronze in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions final, and has received ₹1 crore, which was announced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Aman Sehrawat

Aman, who got a bronze medal, will also receive cash prize, but it hasn't been officially announced yet.