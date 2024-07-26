Paris Olympics opening ceremony cheer undampened by security checks, threat of rain

The Olympic fever hit Paris, and the French capital is excited about the mega sporting event's opening ceremony on Friday despite the threat of rain and heavy security. France invested a lot of money in hosting the mega sporting extravaganza, and the buzz ahead of the opening ceremony is a good sign for the organisers. Security patrol the Seine river in Paris, France, ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26(AP)

The athletes from different countries will be carried on a flotilla of barges alongside the artists along the Seine River. The opening ceremony is expected to be a four-hour long show starting from 11:00 PM IST.

The country was hit by a travel chaos after a sabotage attack on the high-speed TGV rail network but it didn't affect the fans' excitement in the French capitals as they came in big numbers and gathered along the banks of the river.

"We are super excited, it happens once in a lifetime. We have no idea what to expect for the parade so it will be the total surprise," 17-year-old Elise Boukorrass said after passing through security near the Pont de l'Alma bridge with her mother and niece.

"The security checks were a bit long but it's worth it."

American tourists Olivia Collins and her daughter Devin - a swimmer in high school - had travelled to Paris for their first Olympics.

"Yeah, we're excited. Right?" Collins said. "We've been planning the trip for like two years."

Some 45,000 police and thousands of soldiers have been deployed in a huge security operation in Paris for the opening show. Police imposed a security zone along the river, erecting metal barriers to fence off neighbourhoods and requiring authorisation - passes with QR codes - to enter.

"There are more cops than people, I don't feel in danger," said Jean Landerretche, a 19-year-old biochemistry student from Paris. He wasn't too worried about the rain either, “as long as it's not really bad storms.”

"I want the world to see how beautiful this city is," said Landerretche, who said he was excited to attend the opening ceremony, the first to take place outside a stadium.

"I can't wait to see how they managed to take the ceremony out of the stadium, I think it's going to be a huge party," said Julie Tourtet, 27, who is volunteering at the Games. "It's really the Olympic spirit: it brings people together, it's moving, we're going to get a huge rush of emotion."

But not everybody shared the excitement.

"We are here today and it's just so so," 26-year-old Aimee Wang, from China, said of the atmosphere in Paris.

She and a friend planned to watch a few of the sporting events but were not so excited about the opening ceremony.

"It's so expensive today. We're probably just going to watch in our friend's house," said her friend Henry Pan, also 26.

"But the train disruptions could prevent some people from coming in today and we might be able to find cheap tickets at the last minute."

Others didn't need tickets to watch the show live.

Alexandre Pichot, 48, didn't realize when he moved into a houseboat on the Seine that they would have front row seats to the opening ceremony. "It's really great. We have some good food, good French wine, good friends," he said. "It's perfect."

(with inputs from agencies)