Paris Olympics: Amit Rohidas suspended for semi-final despite Hockey India's complaint

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has announced a one match suspension on India's defender Amit Rohidas after he was red-carded in the quarterfinal match against Great Britain on Saturday. Rohidas was sent off the pitch almost 40 minutes from the final hooter after his stick hit a rival player. India's Amit Rohidas drives the ball during the men's quarterfinal field hockey match between Britain and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium(AP)

“Amit (player No.30 of India) was suspended for one (1) match for a Breach of the FIH Code of Conduct which occurred during match no. M32 India v Great Britain on 4th August, 2024,” a statement from FIH read.

“The suspension affects match no.M35 on 6th August 2024, where ROHIDAS Amit will not participate, and India will play with a squad of fifteen (15) players only.”

Hockey India officially raised concerns about the quality of umpiring following the red card to Amit. "The complaint focuses on a critical match between India and Great Britain, where several inconsistencies in officiating potentially influenced the game's outcome," said Hockey India in a statement.

The statement had further complained about "inconsistent" video umpire reviews, coaching of Great Britain's goalkeeper from behind the goalpost and a further use of video tablet by their goalkeeper.

"These incidents have undermined confidence in the officiating process among players, coaches, and fans. Hockey India calls for a thorough review of these matters to uphold the integrity of the sport and ensure fair play in future matches," HI said in a statement.

The suspension of Amit comes as a major setback for the hockey team; the defender had started in each of India's matches in the Olympics so far, and has been a key member of the side.